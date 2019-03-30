By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Launis Herring Bites In Dill Marinade 265G

1(2)Write a review
Launis Herring Bites In Dill Marinade 265G
£ 1.89
£1.35/100g

Product Description

  • Herring Bites in Dill Marinade
  • Naturally high in Omega 3
  • Taken directly from the fishing boats to our factory to ensure the finest quality
  • Matured & then marinated for maximum taste
  • Pack size: 140g
  • Naturally high in Omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Herring (Fish) (47%) (Clupea Harengus), Water, Sugar, Onion, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (E330, E296), Dill Extract, Onion Extract, All Spice Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Keep refrigerated.After opening consume within 5 days. Best before: see side of cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat - Try them on rye bread or mix with sour cream for salads

Warnings

  • Do not use if lid seal has popped up.

Name and address

  • Launis Fiskekonserves A/S,
  • Industrivej Nord 2-4,
  • DK-9982 Ålbæk,
  • Denmark.

Return to

  • www.launis.com

Drained weight

140g

Net Contents

265g

Nutrition

Typical Values(100g of drained product contains)
Energy 1100kJ / 260kcal
Fat 14.0g
of which saturates 3.0g
Carbohydrate 25.0g
of which sugars 24.0g
Protein 9.0g
Salt 2.2g

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not use if lid seal has popped up.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Full of sugar, tastes like syrup

1 stars

I took one mouthful and wondered whether I accidentally ordered herring in Maple syrup. Upon turning the jar around I discovered that an astounding quarter of the jar weight is comprised of sugars. This is completely unnecessary and left me unable to finish what I was looking forward to as a tasty treat. Buy only if you wish to serve on pancakes.

Much too sweet!

1 stars

The pieces of herring would be useful for a salad or canapes but unfortunately the liquid they are in is way too sweet.

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Tesco Peppered Smoked Mackerel Fillets

£ 2.65
£10.00/kg

Tesco 2 Sweet Chill Hot Smoked Salmon Fillets 180G

£ 4.50
£2.50/100g

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here