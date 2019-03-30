Launis Herring Bites In Dill Marinade 265G

Full of sugar, tastes like syrup
I took one mouthful and wondered whether I accidentally ordered herring in Maple syrup. Upon turning the jar around I discovered that an astounding quarter of the jar weight is comprised of sugars. This is completely unnecessary and left me unable to finish what I was looking forward to as a tasty treat. Buy only if you wish to serve on pancakes.
Much too sweet!
The pieces of herring would be useful for a salad or canapes but unfortunately the liquid they are in is way too sweet.