Bonne Maman Mini Fruit Cakes 210G

Tasty and convenient.
Was nice , like the fact that they are individually wrapped.
Perfect small cake
Just the right size to go with a cup of tea. Lovely flavour, individually wrapped for freshness and thoroughly enjoyable. Difficult to stop at just one!
Too dry for my taste
A bit on the dry side so not too impressed. I wouldn't buy them again.
Moist and delicious
When you open the packet the delicious odour of rum soaked raisins, lemon, candied and dried fruits hits you. Because all the cakes are individually wrapped you don't have to worry about them going stale. I will most certainly be buying them again.