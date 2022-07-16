We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bonne Maman Mini Fruit Cakes 210G

4.2(4)Write a review
Product Description

  • 7 Little Fruit Cakes
  • Bonne Maman Petit Fruit cake, a traditionnal French recipe, made with the finest ingredients : fresh butter, fresh eggs without any preservatives or colourings.
  • Discover la Madeleine Bonne Maman. A traditional French sponge cake, delicate in taste and light in texture.
  • Traditional French sponge cake
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Fresh Eggs, Fresh Butter, Sugar, Raisins in Rum 9% (Raisins 7, 2%, Rum), Semi-Candied Oranges 8% (Sugar, Oranges 3, 6%, Acidifier: Citric Acid), Dried Sweet Cranberries 5% (Sugar, Dried Cranberries 2%, Sunflower Oil), Inverted Sugar, Natural Vanilla and Orange Flavouring, Baking Powders (Diphosphates and Sodium Carbonates (Wheat)), Salt, Emulsifier: Lecithins [Soya]

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts.

Storage

Best before: see on side of packStore in a cool and dry place (max 25°C)

Produce of

Made in France

Number of uses

7 Freshly wrapped cakes

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • (SMB) Gâteaux Bonne Maman,
  • BP 20 - 41700 Contres,
  • France.

Return to

  • (SMB) Gâteaux Bonne Maman,
  • BP 20 - 41700 Contres,
  • France.
  • Email: consumer@gateauxbonnemaman.com

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 cake (30 g)
Energy1703 kJ511 kJ
-407 kcal122 kcal
Fat21 g6.3 g
of which saturates14 g4.2 g
Carbohydrate48 g14 g
of which sugars31 g9 g
Protein5.4 g1.6 g
Salt0.70 g0.21 g
4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Tasty and convenient.

4 stars

Was nice , like the fact that they are individually wrapped.

Perfect small cake

5 stars

Just the right size to go with a cup of tea. Lovely flavour, individually wrapped for freshness and thoroughly enjoyable. Difficult to stop at just one!

Too dry for my taste

3 stars

A bit on the dry side so not too impressed. I wouldn't buy them again.

Moist and delicious

5 stars

When you open the packet the delicious odour of rum soaked raisins, lemon, candied and dried fruits hits you. Because all the cakes are individually wrapped you don't have to worry about them going stale. I will most certainly be buying them again.

