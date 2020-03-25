Whiskas Pouch Fisherman Jelly 12X100g P M 3.50
Product Description
- Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats.
- Developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians of WALTHAM®
- The world's leading authority on pet care and nutrition
- www.waltham.com
- At WHISKAS® we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why every pouch is nutritionally complete and balanced, with succulent meaty or fishy pieces, to help you provide the best possible care for your cat.
- Your cat naturally seeks a varied diet.
- Has your cat tried the other delicious WHISKAS® varieties?
- WHISKAS® cat food is also available in a tasty and nutritious range of dry food. You can leave the recommended amount in the bowl for your cat to graze on throughout the day.
- Complete & balanced
- Our meals provide everything your cat nutritionally needs for a long and happy life
- With balanced mineral levels to support a healthy urinary tract
- With zinc which helps ensure a healthy skin & coat
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 1200G
- With balanced mineral levels to support a healthy urinary tract
- With zinc which helps ensure a healthy skin & coat
Information
Storage
Best before date: see side.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Pouch only 3kg: 2 1/2, Pouch only 4kg: 3, Pouch only 5kg: 3 1/2
- Pouch sachets + Dry food 3kg: 1 1/2 + 15g, Pouch sachets + Dry food 4kg: 2 + 20g, Pouch sachets + Dry food 5kg: 2 1/2 + 15g
- We recommend to feed a mix of WHISKAS® wet and dry food.
- 76 kcal/100g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight cats reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your cat, please contact our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- For help & advice call free Mon - Fri (9.00am - 5.00pm)
- WHISKAS® Careline 0800 0648484 (UK Residents Only)
- In the Republic of Ireland, please phone: Lo-call 1890 812 315
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- www.whiskas.com
- IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
12 x 100g ℮
- Complete & balanced
- Our meals provide everything your cat nutritionally needs for a long and happy life
- With balanced mineral levels to support a healthy urinary tract
- With zinc which helps ensure a healthy skin & coat
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- 3 x with Salmon
- 3 x with Tuna
- 3 x with Coley
- 3 x with Whitefish
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Whitefish), Minerals, Various Sugars
Storage
- Best before date: see side.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8 Fat content: 4.7 Inorganic matter: 1.8 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84 Vitamin B1: 28.6 mg Vitamin E: 19 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.3 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 10 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.7 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.9 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 41.8 mg Cassia gum: 2370 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Tuna), Minerals, Various Sugars
- Best before date: see side.
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8 Fat content: 4.7 Inorganic matter: 1.8 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84 Vitamin B1: 28.6 mg Vitamin E: 19 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.3 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 10 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.7 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.9 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 41.8 mg Cassia gum: 2370 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Coley), Minerals, Various Sugars
- Best before date: see side.
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8 Fat content: 4.7 Inorganic matter: 1.8 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84 Vitamin B1: 28.6 mg Vitamin E: 19 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.3 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 10 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.7 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.9 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 41.8 mg Cassia gum: 2370 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Salmon), Minerals, Various Sugars
- Best before date: see side.
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8 Fat content: 4.7 Inorganic matter: 1.8 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84 Vitamin B1: 28.6 mg Vitamin E: 19 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.3 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 10 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.7 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.9 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 41.8 mg Cassia gum: 2370 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
