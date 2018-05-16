Tesco Sweet & Sticky Bbq Chicken Wings 900G

- Energy1235kJ 295kcal15%
- Fat15.9g23%
- Saturates4.3g22%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 870kJ / 208kcal
Product Description
- Chicken wings in a sweet and sticky marinade.
- Pack size: 900G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (94%), Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Tomato Powder, Spices, Maize Starch, Honey Powder, Smoked Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Parsley, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 30-35mins Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging. Place the wings on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
900g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (142g)
|Energy
|870kJ / 208kcal
|1235kJ / 295kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|15.9g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.3g
|33.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020