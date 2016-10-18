Papermate Inkjoy 100 Assorted Fun Colours 18 Pack

Lovely pens
I bought the mini version of these some time ago and loved them so much that when I saw their bigger cousins for a great price I had to snap them up.
Great product for an almost unbelievable price!
Great product for an almost unbelievable price! There are an amazing variety of colours and the pens work very well! You can tell they are good quality when you use them, and they are definitely a must-have for school!
Great product!
Great product with lovely ink colours. Brings colour in everyday life.
Really good value
Decent price for really good quality pens, and you get a lot for your money. I use them for taking notes at uni an they do the job!
Great
Happy with the pens good quality will recommend this item