Papermate Inkjoy 100 Assorted Fun Colours 18 Pack

£ 6.00
£0.33/each

Product Description

  • 18 Medium Point Ballpoint Pens 1.0mm
  • Revolutionary ink system for smooth, effortless writing \n \n \n
  • Pack of 18 capped ballpoint pens
  • Quick flow, low-viscosity ink
  • Spread Joy
  • Through Writing with Paper Mate InkJoy!
  • Our Mission was Simple: to brighten up your writing with Paper Mate InkJoy. We developed ballpoint pens with vivid ink colours that start and don't drag, so your work won't either. Whatever you're writing suddenly becomes more fun. Liven things up and spread joy with Paper Mate InkJoy
  • Paper Mate InkJoy Ballpoint (100st) Pens are:
  • Smooth (Our ink flows as freely as yopur thoughts, so writing's never a drag.)
  • Reliable (Fluid lines from "once upon a time" to "the end.")
  • Colourful - available in 10 vivid colours (Even if your work isn't fun, your pen should be.)
  • Also, try our New Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pen - Dries 3x Faster* for Reduced Smearing.
  • *vs. Pilot G2 based on average dry times of black, blue, red and green. Individual dry times may vary by colour.
  • 1.0mm Medium Point Tip
  • Ultra smooth ink
  • Assorted ink colours

Information

Produce of

Made in India

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Limited,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS13 8SS,

Return to

  • If you are not completely satisfied with your product, please contact us at www.papermate.com or +44 20 302 76892
  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Limited,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • UK.
  • www.papermate.com

Net Contents

18 x Pens

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely pens

5 stars

I bought the mini version of these some time ago and loved them so much that when I saw their bigger cousins for a great price I had to snap them up.

Great product for an almost unbelievable price!

5 stars

Great product for an almost unbelievable price! There are an amazing variety of colours and the pens work very well! You can tell they are good quality when you use them, and they are definitely a must-have for school!

Great product!

5 stars

Great product with lovely ink colours. Brings colour in everyday life.

Really good value

5 stars

Decent price for really good quality pens, and you get a lot for your money. I use them for taking notes at uni an they do the job!

Great

5 stars

Happy with the pens good quality will recommend this item

