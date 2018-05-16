Pedigree Small Dog With Chicken & Vegetable 900G

Product Description
- Complete pet food for adult dogs of small size.
- Pedigree® offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- 900g Pedigree complete dry food for small Adult dogs
- Pedigree dry dog food with Chicken and Vegetables
- Dog food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree Vital Protection Small Dogs is a particularly tasty and nutritious Dry dog food, perfect for small dogs' everyday meals.
- Made smaller in size and particularly tasty, even for the fussier ones, the dry dog food kibbles are easy to chew and to enjoy.
- Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, Pedigree Small Dry Dog food has all the essential nutrients to support optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defenses and good dental care.
- And for small dogs specific needs, it also supports healthy joints, healthy weight and healthy urinary tracks.
- The special texture of the kibbles helps clean and support healthy teeth - making them ideal to complement a daily oral care routine.
- At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
- Pedigree's complete range of tasty and healthy dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support, protect and spark all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
- With a wide range of tasty, complete and balanced dog food meals, Pedigree has everything all dogs need to thrive. Meals that taste good in ways that get tails wagging, and feed the good in ways you can see.
- 100% complete and balanced, tasty
- Dry dog food for small dogs
- Nutrition for small dogs that helps support oral care, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defenses
- Tasty dry dog food with smaller kibbles, easier to chew and enjoy for small dogs
- Pet food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition
- PEDIGREE® VITAL PROTECTION™ dry dog food is designed to deliver their nutrition needs
- Pack size: 900G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (20%, including 4% Chicken in the Brown Kibbles), Oils and Fats (including 0.5% Sunflower Oil), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 2% Dried Beet Pulp), Minerals (including 0.7% Sodium Tripolyphosphate an active ingredient in the Brown Kibbles), Vegetables (4% Carrots in the Orange Kibles, 4% Peas in the Green Kibbles), Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
Store closed, in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily feeding instructions:
- Dry Food Only: 1 kg: 25 g, 3 kg: 60 g, 5 kg: 85 g, 7 kg: 110 g, 10 kg: 145 g
- Dry Food + Pouch*: 1 kg: 15 g + 1/2, 3 lg: 35 g + 1, 5 kg: 50 g + 1 1/2, 7 kg: 75 g + 1 1/2, 10 kg: 85 g + 2 1/2
- We recommend to feed a mix of Pedigree® dry and wet food.
- *100g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase when switching diet and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight dogs reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your dog, please contact our Consumer Careline or visit our website. Fresh water should always be available.
- 373 kcal/100g
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Net Contents
900g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|22
|Fat content:
|13
|Inorganic matter:
|8
|Crude fibres:
|1.9
|Omega 6 fatty acids:
|2.2
|Iron:
|126 mg/kg
|Vitamin A:
|15300 IU
|Vitamin B1:
|7.3 mg
|Vitamin B2:
|12.5 mg
|Vitamin B6:
|3.3 mg
|Vitamin D3:
|1688 IU
|Vitamin E:
|150 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|28 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|113 mg
|Potassium iodide:
|2.3 mg
|Sodium selenite:
|0.65 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|300 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants
|-
|Colourants from natural origin:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Safety information
