Sure Women Crystal Aqua Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Horrible new fragrance - it used to be great
I have bought this deodorant for years and loved it - Sure have changed the fragrance and now it smells terrible. The new fragrance is so foul it makes me gag and feel desperate to get it off me. It is very disappointing.
Used for years but changed fragrance
So disappointed! Have used for years and recently changed fragrance isn’t nice. I don’t want to use this anymore but struggling to find something else I like.
Changed Scent!
Just bought a new van and found the scent is completely different to normal and not very nice at all! Not happy that you would change the scent without informing customers. Have bought and used this product for years and now will need to find something new to use. The updated scent is awful! Also had white marks on clothes after using. Please change back!
New smell is awful
This was my favourite deodorant and I was using it for years. I just bought a new can and realised that they changed the fragrance. I hate it, it's awful. Need to find a new deodorant now....
Disappointing new fragrance
I've used this product for years and it's always worked well. I recently bought it and it had a new fragrance, which wasn't made obvious and I didn't really like. It doesn't offer me the same sweat protection. Had I known I wouldn't have bought it
Rubbish, leaves white marks
I always buy sure deodarant, normally the roll on ones, but bought the spray sure motionsense invisible aqua a few weeks back, it is RUBBISH... it leaves white marks under arms and on clothing, also after half a hour I smell of sweat.
ok but not great when exercising
I found this was perfect for everyday use but did not last when I done an intense gym class as well as my regular deodorant. Smells great though [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I've always struggled with finding deodorants that don't irritate my skin or leave marks until now. This product is great for sensitive skin and it keeps me smelling good without sweating. The 48-hour protection is true as I forgot to apply this one morning and was still feeling fresh from the day before. Would highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good but not great
I love the design of the can, I feel it's easy to use and comfortable to hold. The smell is ok maybe a little chemically for me but it's not offensive. It definitely lives up to its promise of no white marks and I was more than confident to use it before wearing a tight black top. The only reason I'm marking it down slightly is because it just didn't keep me dry for very long. During the colder days it performed better than the very hot days we've had recently. I wouldn't rely on this as my main deodorant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Review of sure
I think this product does what it says on the tin, I was on holiday for a week in Lanzarote where the weather was hot and this is what I used. It left no marks on my clothes and kept me feeling refreshed. It was long lasting and I didn’t feel the need to keep applying and the refreshing feeling lasted the whole night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]