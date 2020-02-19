By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Women Crystal Aqua Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

£ 2.80
£1.12/100ml
  • Sure Women Invisible Aqua Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol is formulated with our best no-marks formula, providing 48 hour protection against sweat, odour and marks on your clothes.
  • The best fashion accessory? No white marks. Some anti-perspirant deodorants can mix with sweat and your body’s natural oils to cause underarm stains: white marks on black clothes, yellow stains on white. Not with Sure Invisible Aqua deodorant for women. It doesn’t just protect you against sweat, it helps to protect your clothes from deodorant marks and stains, so you can get ready and on the move straight after applying.
  • Invisible Aqua deodorant for women contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases a burst of clean, airy fragrance when you need it most. It works like this; unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks the microcapsules, and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protects.
  • So, get all day freshness and 48 hour protection from sweat, odour and marks from morning to night with Women Invisible Aqua anti-perspirant deodorant.
  • Wear what you like. Move when you want. You know you’re protected.
  • Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Firstly, shake the Invisible Aqua anti-perspirant deodorant can. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well-ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Sure Women Invisible Aqua antiperspirant provides great protection against white marks and yellow stains
  • Sure Invisible deodorant offers a 48h wetness and odour protection
  • Invisible Pure deodorant for women uses MotionSense Technology that reduces stains
  • A fresh and airy fragrance is the only smell you're left with when you use our Women Invisible Aqua antiperspirant
  • Our alcohol-free deodorant for women is dermatologically tested and endorsed by experts
  • Our women's deodorant protects you and refreshes you
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, BHT, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed.

Warnings

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useDANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

55 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Horrible new fragrance - it used to be great

1 stars

I have bought this deodorant for years and loved it - Sure have changed the fragrance and now it smells terrible. The new fragrance is so foul it makes me gag and feel desperate to get it off me. It is very disappointing.

Used for years but changed fragrance

1 stars

So disappointed! Have used for years and recently changed fragrance isn’t nice. I don’t want to use this anymore but struggling to find something else I like.

Changed Scent!

1 stars

Just bought a new van and found the scent is completely different to normal and not very nice at all! Not happy that you would change the scent without informing customers. Have bought and used this product for years and now will need to find something new to use. The updated scent is awful! Also had white marks on clothes after using. Please change back!

New smell is awful

1 stars

This was my favourite deodorant and I was using it for years. I just bought a new can and realised that they changed the fragrance. I hate it, it's awful. Need to find a new deodorant now....

Disappointing new fragrance

2 stars

I've used this product for years and it's always worked well. I recently bought it and it had a new fragrance, which wasn't made obvious and I didn't really like. It doesn't offer me the same sweat protection. Had I known I wouldn't have bought it

Rubbish, leaves white marks

1 stars

I always buy sure deodarant, normally the roll on ones, but bought the spray sure motionsense invisible aqua a few weeks back, it is RUBBISH... it leaves white marks under arms and on clothing, also after half a hour I smell of sweat.

ok but not great when exercising

3 stars

I found this was perfect for everyday use but did not last when I done an intense gym class as well as my regular deodorant. Smells great though [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I've always struggled with finding deodorants that don't irritate my skin or leave marks until now. This product is great for sensitive skin and it keeps me smelling good without sweating. The 48-hour protection is true as I forgot to apply this one morning and was still feeling fresh from the day before. Would highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good but not great

3 stars

I love the design of the can, I feel it's easy to use and comfortable to hold. The smell is ok maybe a little chemically for me but it's not offensive. It definitely lives up to its promise of no white marks and I was more than confident to use it before wearing a tight black top. The only reason I'm marking it down slightly is because it just didn't keep me dry for very long. During the colder days it performed better than the very hot days we've had recently. I wouldn't rely on this as my main deodorant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Review of sure

4 stars

I think this product does what it says on the tin, I was on holiday for a week in Lanzarote where the weather was hot and this is what I used. It left no marks on my clothes and kept me feeling refreshed. It was long lasting and I didn’t feel the need to keep applying and the refreshing feeling lasted the whole night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

