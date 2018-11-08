Tesco Dog's Choice Prime Cuts Chicken Bacon 150G

My dog loves this, and has one every morning for b
My dog loves this, and has one every morning for breakfast.
Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (55% including 8% Chicken, 8% Bacon), Minerals.
Additives: Nutritional additives per kg: Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 12 mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 1 mg, Copper (Cupric (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 0.5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.3 mg, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalcipherol) 140 IU, Vitamin E (alpha-Tocopheryl-Acetate) 30 mg, Biotin 40 µg.
Technological additives: Preservatives.
Analytical Constituents: Protein 9.0%, Crude fibre 0.4%, Fat content 3.5%, Inorganic matter 2.5%, Moisture 82.5%, Calcium 0.3%. Calories per 100g 77.
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep remaining contents in a lidded container, refrigerate and use within 2 days.
Produced in Denmark, Produced in Denmark
0 Servings
Tray. Metal check local recycling
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Crude protein
|9%
|Crude oils and fats
|3.5%
|Crude fibre
|0.4%
|Crude ash
|2.5%
|Moisture
|82.5%
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020