By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Dog's Choice Prime Cuts Chicken Bacon 150G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Dog's Choice Prime Cuts Chicken Bacon 150G
£ 0.50
£3.34/kg

Product Description

  • Paté with Chicken & Bacon. A complete pet food for adult dogs
  • A complete pet food for adult dogs Quality Proteins for growth and muscle development. Complete and Balanced Nutrition. Fortified with Vitamins & Minerals
  • 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs
  • Developed with pet nutrition experts
  • 100% complete, with essential vitamins and minerals
  • Supports strong teeth and bones
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (55% including 8% Chicken, 8% Bacon), Minerals.

Additives:  Nutritional additives per kg: Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 12 mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 1 mg, Copper (Cupric (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 0.5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.3 mg, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalcipherol) 140 IU, Vitamin E (alpha-Tocopheryl-Acetate) 30 mg, Biotin 40 µg.

Technological additives: Preservatives.

Analytical Constituents: Protein 9.0%, Crude fibre 0.4%, Fat content 3.5%, Inorganic matter 2.5%, Moisture 82.5%, Calcium 0.3%. Calories per 100g 77.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep remaining contents in a lidded container, refrigerate and use within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, Produced in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily feeding guide: body weight - trays: up to 5kg - up to 3; 5-10kg - 3-5; 10-20kg - 5-8. An individual dog's requirement may differ from this guide; it will depend on the level of activity and the age of your dog. Best served at room temperature. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Crude protein9%
Crude oils and fats3.5%
Crude fibre0.4%
Crude ash2.5%
Moisture82.5%

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My dog loves this, and has one every morning for b

5 stars

My dog loves this, and has one every morning for breakfast.

Usually bought next

Good Boy Chicken Twists Dog Chew Treats 70G

£ 2.00
£28.58/kg

Tesco Meaty Strips Chicken Dog Treats 200G

£ 1.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Sausages Beef & Game Dog Treats 4 Sausages 70G

£ 1.00
£14.29/kg

Tesco Salami Dog Treats 5 X11g

£ 1.00
£18.19/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here