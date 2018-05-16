Staedtler Noris Colour Pencil Stationery Set

Product Description
- Pencil & Colouring Set
- Contains 12 high quality colouring pencils in assorted colours
- Also includes a graphic lead pencil, 15cm ruler, sharpener & rubber
- All the pencils are made of PEFC accredited wood
- Coloured pencils made from Wopex material guarantee
- Increased point breaking strenght
- Brilliant colours
- Ergonomic soft surface
- High quality pencils. Unbelievably break-resistant. Easy to erase and sharpen. Wood from certified, sustainably managed forest.
- Only for coloured pencils
Information
Produce of
Made in Germany
Name and address
- Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
- Moosaeckerstr. 3,
- 90427 Nuernberg,
- Germany.
Return to
- Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
- Moosaeckerstr. 3,
- 90427 Nuernberg,
- Germany.
- www.staedtler.com
- info@staedtler.com
- Phone: +49 (0) 911 93 65 - 0
