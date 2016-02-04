Pilot Frixion Blu Set In Case

Pilot Frixion Set in Case
5 Stars. This is a brilliant product, that my children love.
Make writing fun!
Great for homework - can correct errors instead of crossing out.
Good for children as it can be erased
Bought as a stocking filler and grandchildren delighted
Friction set in case
I bought this for a stocking filler for my 12 year old son. He always needs refills for his pens. This was a very good price.
Excellent price for school essential
My boys had been pestering me to get these erasable pens so it was great to spot these in this special pencil case set, along with refills. Really good value!
Fantastic value for money
I bought this for my daughter and she loved the highlighter pen and pencil case that came with the set and it was great value for money in comparison with other sellers for the items that came with this set. I would most certainly purchase again from Tesco for this product. The pens themselves are the best she has used and the fact that you can use the eraser to rub out any ink mistakes is invaluable.