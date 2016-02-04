By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pilot Frixion Blu Set In Case

5(6)Write a review
Pilot Frixion Blu Set In Case
£ 9.50
£9.50/each

Product Description

  • Remove your mistakes by rubbing with the eraser stud
  • 2x retractable rollerball 0.7mm
  • Includes a pencil case, 2 erasable pens, 1 erasable highlighter & 3 refills
  • Pilot Frixion Pencil Case assortment with 2 Frixion Ball Blue , 1 Frixion Light and 2 Frixion refills Blue
  • 0.7mm Rollerball

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Pilot Frixion Set in Case

5 stars

5 Stars. This is a brilliant product, that my children love.

Make writing fun!

5 stars

Great for homework - can correct errors instead of crossing out.

Good for children as it can be erased

5 stars

Bought as a stocking filler and grandchildren delighted

Friction set in case

5 stars

I bought this for a stocking filler for my 12 year old son. He always needs refills for his pens. This was a very good price.

Excellent price for school essential

5 stars

My boys had been pestering me to get these erasable pens so it was great to spot these in this special pencil case set, along with refills. Really good value!

Fantastic value for money

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter and she loved the highlighter pen and pencil case that came with the set and it was great value for money in comparison with other sellers for the items that came with this set. I would most certainly purchase again from Tesco for this product. The pens themselves are the best she has used and the fact that you can use the eraser to rub out any ink mistakes is invaluable.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here