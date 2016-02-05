By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pilot Frixion Black Set In Case

5(4)Write a review
Pilot Frixion Black Set In Case
£ 9.50
£9.50/each

Product Description

  • Frixion Ball Black + 3 Refills + Highlighter Set in Case
  • Remove your mistakes by rubbing with the eraser stud
  • 2x retractable rollerballs 0.7mm
  • Includes 2 erasable pens, 1 erasable highlighter, 3 refills & a pencil case
  • Pilot Frixion Pencil Case including 2 Frixion Rollerball Black, 1 Frixion Light Yellow and 3 Frixion Rollerball Refills
  • 0.7mm Rollerball

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smooth. WritIng

5 stars

Bought for son who loves these pens for neat writing at school and they also look cool

Great pens

5 stars

Great school pens and value for money. Definitely will buy more. It helps my daughter to keep her school work neat.

Great pens!

5 stars

Bought for my son to use for school, these are excellent pens and the ability to erase writing is ideal for an 11 year old!

Brilliant

5 stars

Bought these few months ago, this is my second purchase, they are perfect for my job, no one has to see my constant mistake making in the paperwork. I'm that impressed i have told everyone about them. Only Issue, which is no biggie they do run out fast.

