Pilot Frixion Black Set In Case

Bought for son who loves these pens for neat writing at school and they also look cool
Great pens
Great school pens and value for money. Definitely will buy more. It helps my daughter to keep her school work neat.
Great pens!
Bought for my son to use for school, these are excellent pens and the ability to erase writing is ideal for an 11 year old!
Brilliant
Bought these few months ago, this is my second purchase, they are perfect for my job, no one has to see my constant mistake making in the paperwork. I'm that impressed i have told everyone about them. Only Issue, which is no biggie they do run out fast.