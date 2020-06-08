By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gatorade Orange 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
Gatorade Orange 500Ml
£ 0.99
£0.20/100ml
Product Description

  • Orange Flavour Sports Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.
  • Carbohydrate - Electrolyte solutions contribute to the maintenance of endurance performance during prolonged endurance exercise and enhance the absorption of water during physical exercise.
  • #1 Sports drink* in the world
  • *Canadean's definition of sports drinks. Based on volume sales.
  • #1 Sports drink in the world
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Mineral Salts (Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide), Emulsifiers (Gum Arabic, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Natural Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Colour (Beta Carotene), Antioxidant (Alpha Tocopherol)

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink during exercise as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Number of uses

500ml bottle = 1 serving

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Call our consumer helpline in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1 800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
  • www.gatorade.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml
Energy 99 kJ/24 kcal495 kJ/120 kcal
Fat 0g0g
Of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 6g30g
Of which sugars 4g20g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0.13g0.65g
Sodium Chloride76mg380mg
Sodium Citrate76mg380mg
Monopotassium Phosphate40mg200mg
Magnesium Oxide9mg45mg
Typical Mineral Salts Content--

Forget about Lucozade ! If you need to get rehydra

5 stars

Forget about Lucozade ! If you need to get rehydration this is it ! Wish you could find it easier here in the UK

