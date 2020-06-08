Gatorade Orange 500Ml

Forget about Lucozade ! If you need to get rehydra
Forget about Lucozade ! If you need to get rehydration this is it ! Wish you could find it easier here in the UK
Water, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Mineral Salts (Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide), Emulsifiers (Gum Arabic, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Natural Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Colour (Beta Carotene), Antioxidant (Alpha Tocopherol)
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
500ml bottle = 1 serving
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml
|Energy
|99 kJ/24 kcal
|495 kJ/120 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|6g
|30g
|Of which sugars
|4g
|20g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.65g
|Sodium Chloride
|76mg
|380mg
|Sodium Citrate
|76mg
|380mg
|Monopotassium Phosphate
|40mg
|200mg
|Magnesium Oxide
|9mg
|45mg
|Typical Mineral Salts Content
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Forget about Lucozade ! If you need to get rehydration this is it ! Wish you could find it easier here in the UK