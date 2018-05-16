Alpro Almond 500G

- Energy226 kJ 54 kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226 kJ / 54 kcal
Product Description
- Fermented soya product with almonds, and added calcium and vitamins
- Alpro Plain with Almond perfectly blends the silky smoothness of our plant-based alternative to yogurt with the delicate, nutty flavour of almonds. 100% plant based, low in sugars and saturated fats. Why not try topped with some fresh fruits or nuts?
- No need to head for the Riviera this year. Instead, enjoy a touch of almonds bronzed by the Mediterranean sun for A Delicate Nutty Taste.
- 100% plant-based
- For people and planet
- Source of calcium
- Rich in plant protein
- Low in sugars
- Naturally low in fat and lactose free
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Vegan
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (9.8%)), Sugar, Almond (1.5%), Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectins), Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Vitamins (B12, E, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Allergy Information
- May contains traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- www.alpro.com
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|226 kJ / 54 kcal
|Fat
|2.8 g
|of which Saturates
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3 g
|of which Sugars
|2.2 g
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|Protein
|3.9 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|E
|1.80 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Minerals: Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
