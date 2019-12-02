Annabel Karmel Chicken & Butternut Squash with Rice Ready Meal 200G
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast and basmati rice in a tomato and cheese sauce with butternut squash.
- Squash, tomato, onion, apple
- Good food feeds imaginations! With over 25 years of recipe expertise, I know how important it is for toddlers and children to enjoy delicious meals made with just the right ingredients, even on those busy days! Whatever they dream of being when they grow-up, let them refuel on my trusty cookbook-inspired recipes.
- Low in salt and a tasty way towards their 5 a day.
- Annabel Karmel
- From the no.1 children's cookery author
- Made for Mums Awards 2019 - Gold
- Cook from frozen
- 2 of your 5 a day
- Ready in minutes
- Low in salt
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (21%), Chicken Breast (18%) (Chicken Breast, Salt), Water, Onion, Butternut Squash (13%), Basmati Rice (9%), Apple Juice, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Tomato Puree, Cornflour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Oregano, Chicken Stock (Chicken, Yeast Extract, Water, Potato Flake, Salt), Thyme, Cracked Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use within the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, use within 24 hours. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted, do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and pierce film several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and heat as indicated. After cooking, remove from the oven and allow to stand for 2 minutes. Carefully peel back film, stir and serve. Do not reheat. Always test the temperature before serving.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 45 minutes
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Made for:
- Annabel Karmel MBE,
- Freepost,
- Annabel Karmel.
Return to
- www.annabelkarmel.com
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per cooked meal
|Energy
|362kJ/86kcal
|691kJ/163kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrates
|8.3g
|15.9g
|of which sugars
|2.8g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|4.7g
|Protein
|8.4g
|16g
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.52g
|Sodium
|0.12g
|0.23g
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.
