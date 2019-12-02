By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Annabel Karmel Chicken & Butternut Squash with Rice Ready Meal 200G

Annabel Karmel Chicken & Butternut Squash with Rice Ready Meal 200G
£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast and basmati rice in a tomato and cheese sauce with butternut squash.
  • Squash, tomato, onion, apple
  • Good food feeds imaginations! With over 25 years of recipe expertise, I know how important it is for toddlers and children to enjoy delicious meals made with just the right ingredients, even on those busy days! Whatever they dream of being when they grow-up, let them refuel on my trusty cookbook-inspired recipes.
  • Low in salt and a tasty way towards their 5 a day.
  • Annabel Karmel
  • From the no.1 children's cookery author
  • Made for Mums Awards 2019 - Gold
  • Cook from frozen
  • 2 of your 5 a day
  • Ready in minutes
  • Low in salt
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low in salt

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (21%), Chicken Breast (18%) (Chicken Breast, Salt), Water, Onion, Butternut Squash (13%), Basmati Rice (9%), Apple Juice, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Tomato Puree, Cornflour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Oregano, Chicken Stock (Chicken, Yeast Extract, Water, Potato Flake, Salt), Thyme, Cracked Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, use within 24 hours. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted, do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and pierce film several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and heat as indicated. After cooking, remove from the oven and allow to stand for 2 minutes. Carefully peel back film, stir and serve. Do not reheat. Always test the temperature before serving.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 45 minutes

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and pierce film several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and heat as indicated. After cooking, remove from the oven and allow to stand for 2 minutes. Carefully peel back film, stir and serve. Do not reheat. Always test the temperature before serving.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30 minutes

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Annabel Karmel MBE,
  • Freepost,
  • Annabel Karmel.

Return to

  • Annabel Karmel MBE,
  • Freepost,
  • Annabel Karmel.
  • www.annabelkarmel.com

Lower age limit

1 Years

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper cooked meal
Energy362kJ/86kcal691kJ/163kcal
Fat1.6g3.1g
of which saturates0.7g1.3g
Carbohydrates8.3g15.9g
of which sugars2.8g5.3g
Fibre2.5g4.7g
Protein8.4g16g
Salt0.27g0.52g
Sodium0.12g0.23g
Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.

