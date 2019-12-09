Simon Micro Series Game

super fun
Bought as stocking filler and my little girl loves it!! Great memory game, and good for co ordination skills
I know it says micro but it's miniscule...
Annoyingly fun... just wish it was a tad bigger. Did the trick after Christmas lunch, kept people awake and entertained and ensured the TV stayed off for a while longer. Job done.
easy to play
Great present for my grandson.he can take it in the car or use at home.
Perfect as a quick boredom buster
This is a fab wee game, easy to pick up and play for a few minutes to relieve boredom, or pass it around to enjoy a pass-it game with others.
Simon
Purchased for my 7 year old grandson and he absolutely loved it got to 55 colour sequence within 2 weeks
Great wee game
Cracking wee game for the price and quick delivery
Great little travel game
Bought for my 5&6 YO daughters for Zxmas to take with us camping as it is compact and small enough for little hands to operate easily. Great game just as good as the original I had in the 80s
Was loved
Bought as a Christmas gift. Was loved by the recipient.
Great fun
Good memory test, could do with turning sound off .
a bit on the small side
great fun the grandkids love it.a bit small for grown ups hands but for little hands ideal having some laughs with it