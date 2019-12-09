By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simon Micro Series Game

4.5(26)Write a review
Simon Micro Series Game
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Simon Micro Series game is fast-paced, compact fun
  • Remember & repeat the light sequence to win
  • 2 game modes - Solo or Pass It
  • - Follow the game's commands to Bop it, Twist it and Pull it in the right sequence
  • - You get a point for each command you complete
  • Go mobile with the Simon Micro Series game! This compact version of the classic Simon game is just like the game you already know. Watch the lights and remember how they go so you can repeat every sequence for the win. Play alone in Solo mode or play with friends in Pass It mode, but either way the Simon Action with this Micro Series game is going to be epic!
  • Ages 8 and up
  • For 1 or more players.
  • Requires 2 "AA" batteries (demo batteries included).

Information

26 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

super fun

5 stars

Bought as stocking filler and my little girl loves it!! Great memory game, and good for co ordination skills

I know it says micro but it's miniscule...

4 stars

Annoyingly fun... just wish it was a tad bigger. Did the trick after Christmas lunch, kept people awake and entertained and ensured the TV stayed off for a while longer. Job done.

easy to play

4 stars

Great present for my grandson.he can take it in the car or use at home.

Perfect as a quick boredom buster

5 stars

This is a fab wee game, easy to pick up and play for a few minutes to relieve boredom, or pass it around to enjoy a pass-it game with others.

Simon

5 stars

Purchased for my 7 year old grandson and he absolutely loved it got to 55 colour sequence within 2 weeks

Great wee game

5 stars

Cracking wee game for the price and quick delivery

Great little travel game

5 stars

Bought for my 5&6 YO daughters for Zxmas to take with us camping as it is compact and small enough for little hands to operate easily. Great game just as good as the original I had in the 80s

Was loved

5 stars

Bought as a Christmas gift. Was loved by the recipient.

Great fun

5 stars

Good memory test, could do with turning sound off .

a bit on the small side

5 stars

great fun the grandkids love it.a bit small for grown ups hands but for little hands ideal having some laughs with it

