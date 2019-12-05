Connect 4 Grab & Go

Compact with nice little features
I bought this from Tesco (in-store) yesterday. There were two options: 1. Hasbro Connect4 Grab & Go (£5) 2. The Tesco version of Connect4 which is the normal sized one (£5) I chose this one as I wanted something that wouldn't take too much space in the children's toy box. Overall, I'm loving it but I also love being picky so here are my thoughts: Positives - Compact yet fully functional - Storage space on either side for the counters during play and after - Very easy to assemble - Folds up easily - Doesn't take too much space but isn't tiny as in travel size. It's roughly half the size of the normal sized connect4 Negatives - The side columns where the counters are stored should have an open/close catch at the bottom which can be kept open during play and closed when storing. The way it is designed, the counters fall out if kept in the columns when stored away - The bag that the counters come in should be resealable as that makes it easier for the customer. The bag provided is the type that you rip open - The box is larger than necessary. It could have been that little bit more compact Game Size: 13 x 20 cm approx Counter Size: 1 inch