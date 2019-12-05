By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Connect 4 Grab & Go
  • A compact mobile version of the Connect 4 game
  • All-in-one playing grid makes storage easy
  • Checker trays fold up on the playing grid when you’re done playing
  • Connect 4 the win on the go with this compact version of the classic Connect 4 game! You and your opponent get 21 checkers apiece and the chance to get 4 in a row. But you both get the chance to block the other's attempts to connect with your own checkers! When the game is done for the day, it's easy to store the checkers in the columns and fold up the trays on the playing grid. You can have Connect 4 fun anywhere when you play with this Grab & Go game!
  • Connect 4 and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Compact with nice little features

I bought this from Tesco (in-store) yesterday. There were two options: 1. Hasbro Connect4 Grab & Go (£5) 2. The Tesco version of Connect4 which is the normal sized one (£5) I chose this one as I wanted something that wouldn't​ take too much space​ in the children's toy box. Overall, I'm loving it but I also love being picky so here are my thoughts: Positives - Compact yet fully functional - Storage space on either side for the counters during play and after - Very easy to assemble - Folds up easily - Doesn't take too much space but isn't tiny as in travel size. It's roughly half the size of the normal sized connect4 Negatives - The side columns where the counters are stored should have an open/close catch at the bottom which can be kept open during play and closed when storing. The way it is designed, the counters fall out if kept in the columns when stored away - The bag that the counters come in should be resealable as that makes it easier for the customer. The bag provided is the type that you rip open - The box is larger than necessary. It could have been that little bit more compact Game Size: 13 x 20 cm approx Counter Size: 1 inch

