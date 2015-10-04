By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Battelship Grab & Go
  • Use the flip-open game unit to command your feet to victory
  • Store the pegs in the units & slide them together for easy storage
  • For 2 players
  • Lead your fleet to victory on the move with this compact Battleship Grab & Go game! Can you sink your opponent's ships before all of yours go down? Command your battle from the flip-open game unit and deploy your carrier, battleship, submarine, destroyer and cruiser on the ocean grid. When the battle is over, you can store the pegs in the units and slide them together for easy storage. You'll rule the oceans when you Grab & Go with Battleship!
  • Battleship and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.
  • Grab & Go game is a compact mobile version of the battleship game
  • Each game unit opens to block your opponent's view
  • Track shots with the red and white pegs

Lower age limit

7 Years

Fun game for the whole family!

I have bought this game several times for birthday presents for all the parties my two boys get invited to. Such a good price for a great game. Educational as well for young ages as number and letter recognition is employed to call out locations to launch the missiles! We often take it with us if we're going away as it's small and sometimes if we're going out for dinner it's a fun game to play whilst you wait for your meal to keep the kids entertained!

not bad for the price

a basic travel set. a bit fiddly to use but not bad for the price.

Great present

A good space saving present for my 5 year old also good to take out. Could do with better storage for small counters for a travel game but easily solved with a little bag.

