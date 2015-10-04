Battelship Grab & Go

Fun game for the whole family!
Review from tesco.com
I have bought this game several times for birthday presents for all the parties my two boys get invited to. Such a good price for a great game. Educational as well for young ages as number and letter recognition is employed to call out locations to launch the missiles! We often take it with us if we're going away as it's small and sometimes if we're going out for dinner it's a fun game to play whilst you wait for your meal to keep the kids entertained!
not bad for the price
Review from tesco.com
a basic travel set. a bit fiddly to use but not bad for the price.
Great present
Review from tesco.com
A good space saving present for my 5 year old also good to take out. Could do with better storage for small counters for a travel game but easily solved with a little bag.