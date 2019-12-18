Aptamil 2 Follow On Milk Multipack 4X200ml Ready To Feed Liquid

Product Description
- Follow On Milk, with a 28% fermented dairy based blend
- Contains a unique blend of ingredients
- Tailored to complement a weaning diet
- Pack of 4x 200ml bottles
- Pronutra™ Advance
- With vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
- Inspired by 40 years of breastmilk research.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Life
- Updated formulation to meet new legislation
- Patented next generation formulation
- Ready to drink
- UHT sterilised
- Pack size: 800ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Dairy-Based Blend (of which 28% is Fermented) [Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil), Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Fish Oil, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Vitamin C, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Inositol, Magnesium Chloride, L-Carnitine, Pantothenic Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate), Nicotinamide, Vitamin E, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Protein (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Hydroxide, Taurine, Ferrous Lactate, Magnesium Oxide, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin A, Copper Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D3
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store unopened bottles in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation and feeding guide
- After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) per day. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Please follow these instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1. Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
- 2. Shake bottle well. Pour the required amount of milk into a sterilised feeding beaker.
- 3. Serve at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- 1. For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished milk in the feeding beaker as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- 2. Any unused milk in this 200ml bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator and used within 24 hours.
Warnings
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Follow On Milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
- When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Call on our expertise
- UK 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
- www.aptaclub.co.uk
Lower age limit
6 Months
Upper age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|285kJ /68kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|of which, saturates
|1.4g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|1.2g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|0.7g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.031g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.009g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.017g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|of which, sugars
|8.0g
|of which, lactose
|7.8g
|of which, polyols
|0.007g
|- Inositol
|0.007g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|of which, GOS°
|0.48g
|of which FOS◊
|0.08g
|of which, 3'GL‡
|0.02g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Vitamin A
|60µg (15%*)
|Vitamin D3
|1.7µg (24%*)
|Vitamin E
|0.81mg TE (16%*)
|Vitamin K1
|4.2µg (35%*)
|Vitamin C
|10.2mg (23%*)
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05mg (10%*)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.15mg (21%*)
|Niacin (B3)
|0.46mg (7%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.05mg (7%*)
|Folate
|13µg (10%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.19µg (24%*)
|Biotin
|1.8µg (18%*)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.49mg (16%*)
|Sodium
|25mg (6%*)
|Potassium
|88mg (9%*)
|Chloride
|51mg (10%*)
|Calcium
|56mg (10%*)
|Phosphorus
|40mg (7%*)
|Magnesium
|7.0mg (9%*)
|Iron
|1.0mg (13%*)
|Zinc
|0.54mg (11%*)
|Copper
|0.054mg (11%*)
|Manganese
|0.004mg (<1%*)
|Fluoride
|<0.006mg
|Selenium
|3.3µg (17%*)
|Iodine
|13µg (16%*)
|L-Carnitine
|2.0mg
|Choline
|15mg
|Taurine
|5.1mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)
|0.2g
|Nucleotides
|2.4mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|*% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
|† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|°Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|◊Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|‡ 3'-Galactosyllactose
|-
Safety information
