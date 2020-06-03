Cow & Gate 2 Follow On Milk Multipack 4X200ml Ready To Feed Liquid

Product Description
- Follow-on milk from 6-12 months
- Nutritionally tailored for your baby from 6 months
- Contains vitamin D & iron
- Includes 4x 200ml bottles
- For information on Halal, visit our website
- No artificial preservatives*
- *As per legislation for all Follow-on formula
- Cow & Gate Follow-on milk is enriched with key nutrients to support your little one's nutritional needs. Helping to complement their varied, balanced weaning diet, right up until they turn 1 year old. It contains vitamin D & calcium for normal bone development, Iron to support normal cognitive development and omega-3.
- Over 100 years of trusted experience
- We are devoted to providing you and your baby our very best. We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Cow & Gate® is a registered trade mark.
- Iron, calcium, vitamin D, omega-3
- Complements a weaning diet
- Ready to use
- UHT sterilised
- Pack size: 800ML
- It contains vitamin D & calcium for a normal bone development, Iron to support normal cognitive development and omega-3
Information
Ingredients
Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Oil, Maize Oil), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Fish Oil, Calcium Phosphate, Emulsifiers (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soy Lecithin), Potassium Chloride, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Carbonate, Choline Chloride, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, Calcium Hydroxide, Inositol, Taurine, Iron Lactate, L-Tryptophan, L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Pantothenic Acid, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Niacin, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin E, Copper Gluconate, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Once opened, any unused milk in this 200ml bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator and used within 24 hours.Store unopened bottles in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Open
- 2 Pour
- 3 Drink
- Feeding guide 6-12 months
- After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) per day. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- How to prepare your baby's milk
- Please follow these instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1. Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
- 2. Shake bottle well. Using the feeding guide, pour the required amount of milk into a sterilised feeding beaker.
- 3. Serve at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed.
- Important feeding advice
- For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished milk in the beaker as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important notice: Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate Follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
- Dental advice: Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- UK 0800 977 8880
- cgbabyclub.co.uk
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Lower age limit
6 Months
Upper age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
4 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI**
|Energy
|285 kJ / 68 kcal
|Fat
|3.2 g
|- saturates
|1.4 g
|- mono-unsaturates
|1.2
|- polyunsaturates
|0.5
|of which, LCPs†:
|0.023 g
|- Arachidonic acid
|0.001 g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.017 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2 g
|of which, sugars:
|8.1 g
|- Lactose
|7.9 g
|of which, polyols:
|0.007 g
|- Inositol
|0.007 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|of which, GOS°
|0.48 g
|of which, FOS◊
|0.08 g
|Protein
|1.4 g
|Vitamin A
|60 µg
|15%
|Vitamin D3
|1.7 µg
|24%
|Vitamin E
|0.84 mg TE
|17%
|Vitamin K1
|4.2 µg
|35%
|Vitamin C
|8.8 mg
|20%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.06 mg
|12%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.15 mg
|21%
|Niacin (B3)
|0.47 mg
|7%
|Vitamin B6
|0.06 mg
|9%
|Folate
|12.8 µg
|10%
|Vitamin B12
|0.19 µg
|24%
|Biotin
|2.0 µg
|20%
|Pantothenic acid
|0.53 mg
|18%
|Sodium
|24 mg
|6%
|Potassium
|78 mg
|8%
|Chloride
|54 mg
|11%
|Calcium
|57mg
|10%
|Phosphorus
|41 mg
|7%
|Magnesium
|7.5 mg
|9%
|Iron
|1.0 mg
|13%
|Zinc
|0.57 mg
|11%
|Copper
|0.056 mg
|11%
|Manganese
|0.005 mg
|0.4%
|Fluoride
|≤0.006 mg
|Selenium
|3.7 µg
|19%
|Iodine
|13 µg
|16%
|L-Carnitine
|2.0 mg
|Choline
|15 mg
|Taurine
|5.1 mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)
|0.2 g
|Nucleotides
|2.3 mg
|of which:
|-
|-
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|**% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
|-
|† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|-
|° Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|-
|◊ Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|-
Safety information
Important notice: Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate Follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs. Dental advice: Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020