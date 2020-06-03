By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cow & Gate 2 Follow On Milk Multipack 4X200ml Ready To Feed Liquid

Product Description

  • Follow-on milk from 6-12 months
  • Nutritionally tailored for your baby from 6 months
  • Contains vitamin D & iron
  • Includes 4x 200ml bottles
  • For information on Halal, visit our website
  • No artificial preservatives*
  • *As per legislation for all Follow-on formula
  • Cow & Gate Follow-on milk is enriched with key nutrients to support your little one's nutritional needs. Helping to complement their varied, balanced weaning diet, right up until they turn 1 year old. It contains vitamin D & calcium for normal bone development, Iron to support normal cognitive development and omega-3.
  • Over 100 years of trusted experience
  • We are devoted to providing you and your baby our very best. We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Cow & Gate® is a registered trade mark.
  • Iron, calcium, vitamin D, omega-3
  • Complements a weaning diet
  • Ready to use
  • UHT sterilised
  • Pack size: 800ML
  • It contains vitamin D & calcium for a normal bone development, Iron to support normal cognitive development and omega-3

Information

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Oil, Maize Oil), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Fish Oil, Calcium Phosphate, Emulsifiers (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soy Lecithin), Potassium Chloride, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Carbonate, Choline Chloride, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, Calcium Hydroxide, Inositol, Taurine, Iron Lactate, L-Tryptophan, L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Pantothenic Acid, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Niacin, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin E, Copper Gluconate, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Once opened, any unused milk in this 200ml bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator and used within 24 hours.Store unopened bottles in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Open
  • 2 Pour
  • 3 Drink
  • Feeding guide 6-12 months
  • After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) per day. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
  • How to prepare your baby's milk
  • Please follow these instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • 1. Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 2. Shake bottle well. Using the feeding guide, pour the required amount of milk into a sterilised feeding beaker.
  • 3. Serve at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed.
  • Important feeding advice
  • For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished milk in the beaker as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
  • Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Never leave your baby alone during feeding.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important notice: Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate Follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
  • Dental advice: Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • UK 0800 977 8880
  • cgbabyclub.co.uk
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,

Lower age limit

6 Months

Upper age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

4 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI**
Energy285 kJ / 68 kcal
Fat3.2 g
- saturates1.4 g
- mono-unsaturates1.2
- polyunsaturates0.5
of which, LCPs†:0.023 g
- Arachidonic acid0.001 g
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.017 g
Carbohydrate8.2 g
of which, sugars:8.1 g
- Lactose7.9 g
of which, polyols:0.007 g
- Inositol0.007 g
Fibre0.6 g
of which, GOS°0.48 g
of which, FOS◊0.08 g
Protein1.4 g
Vitamin A60 µg15%
Vitamin D31.7 µg24%
Vitamin E0.84 mg TE17%
Vitamin K14.2 µg35%
Vitamin C8.8 mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.06 mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.15 mg21%
Niacin (B3)0.47 mg7%
Vitamin B60.06 mg9%
Folate12.8 µg10%
Vitamin B120.19 µg24%
Biotin2.0 µg20%
Pantothenic acid0.53 mg18%
Sodium24 mg6%
Potassium78 mg8%
Chloride54 mg11%
Calcium57mg10%
Phosphorus41 mg7%
Magnesium7.5 mg9%
Iron1.0 mg13%
Zinc0.57 mg11%
Copper0.056 mg11%
Manganese0.005 mg0.4%
Fluoride≤0.006 mg
Selenium3.7 µg19%
Iodine13 µg16%
L-Carnitine2.0 mg
Choline15 mg
Taurine5.1 mg
Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)0.2 g
Nucleotides2.3 mg
of which:--
Vitamins--
Minerals--
Others--
**% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children--
† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids--
° Galacto-oligosaccharides--
◊ Fructo-oligosaccharides--

Safety information

View more safety information

Important notice: Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate Follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs. Dental advice: Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

