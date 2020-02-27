By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nerf Reflex

Nerf Reflex
  • Compact Reflex IX-Blaster! Small size makes it easy to conceal \n
  • Comes with 3 Elite Darts \n
  • Load a dart into the tube, pull back the slide and fire! \n
  • - Each pack includes: 1 Blaster and 3 Elite darts.
  • Surprise your opponents and hit your target fast with this compact Reflex IX-1 blaster! It's easy to conceal for a stealth assault, but don't let this powerful blaster's small size fool you: It's big on performance! Load your Reflex IX-1 stealth blaster and get in the game!
  • For ages 8 years and over.

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years old.

Not suitable for children under 3 years old.

great value

4 stars

bough a few of these for my sons birthday party, went down very well

Great & fun product

5 stars

Really fun and good value for money. Had a lot of fun with the family during my nephews birthday

Great gun for a nerf war party

5 stars

My son had a nerf war party and I brought each of the kids on of these and a pair of safety glasses to play with at the party. The boys all had a great time and where trilled to take the guns home. Bargin price and a good gun

Great

5 stars

Very good toy lots of fun had by all from aged 5-87

Great gun

5 stars

An excellent nerf gun.Small but solid and great value

Great Fun - Excellent Value

5 stars

I bought 12 of these to use in my Grandsons party bags. He had a Nerf Gun party and these went down a treat instead of the usual nic nacs used in the bags. Excellent value and great fun

Nice

5 stars

I bought this for my 6 year old son. He has bigger one but I thought he would love this one as well.

Perfect for a last minute nerf war

5 stars

I brought this little pocket nerf for myself and two friends because some times a nerf war is sprung on you and you need a side arm that you can carry round with just in case. This little beast is great to slip into your jacket pocket and still be concealed enough to not draw attention to the "nerfer" should you want to start one also. Yes is only holds one round but I have been able to reload and fire a number of shots before a much larger nerf gun has fired too, of corse this takes a little practice but I am sure you will manage it too. Happy nerffing..

Small and goes the distance!!

5 stars

I have been looking for some Nerf guns for my Beaver Scouts (6-8 year olds) to use as an activity but even the cheap ones were fairly expensive. I happened upon these little beautys' and I must say I was impressed by the distance the little foam darts flew! (would be good if you were in a battle) We have been using them to knock down toilet roll tube towers with different scores on them and they love it! will be getting some sticky darts to try them on a target next!!!

Great party favours

5 stars

Bought this for sons 10th birthday and so glad I did. He had a Nerf war party and these were perfect for the theme !

