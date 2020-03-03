Tesco 4Tssw15 Slice Stainless 4 White Toaster

Nice finish for the price and fit nice let on our
Nice finish for the price and fit nice let on our kitchen work tops as is a good size. Perfect for crumpets.
Great quality
I bought this and so happy with my 4 slice toaster.., saves time
Nice toaster
Bought this to match our kettle when our old toaster died on us. Looks nice, works as expected, only one negative point is that the toaster slots are quite shallow and narrow so won't take a nice thick chunk of bread. Other than that no complaints.
Poor quality
Had for 5 days will return it tomorrow. Device on full does not make crisp toast. Power knobs feel loose. Waste of time. My previous Tesco toaster lasted 12 years.
Excellent
Bought this 2 weeks ago and good toaster good value
Toaster
I bought this toaster and it's brilliant, stylish and sleek
Good Value for money
I bought this last month. It looks stylish and does the job. It is quite wide but then it is common with all four slice toasters. Any downside- need to cut slices of fresh bread in two but given the cost still a good buy!
4 Slice Toaster
Very pleased with purchase. Bread is toasted evenly and quickly. Excellent value for money.
Good value
Nice stylish toaster that looks as though it was far more expensive than it was. Does the job and compares well with more expensive brands we’ve bought in the past.
This has great features and I was so pleased .
I bought this for my brother and his wife and they are so please with it