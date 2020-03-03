By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 4Tssw15 Slice Stainless 4 White Toaster

4.5(33)Write a review
Tesco 4Tssw15 Slice Stainless 4 White Toaster
£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 4TSSW15 4-slice stainless-steel toaster in white
  • Multiple heat settings
  • High-lift control
  • - Defrost, reheat & mid-cycle cancel functions
  • - High Lift
  • - Variable Browning
  • The Tesco 4TSSW15 four-slice toaster is ideal for a busy household, with variable heat settings and automatic centring for perfect toast every time.
  • The clean lines of the Tesco four-slice toaster will fit into both traditional and contemporary styles of kitchen. The glossy white sides complement the stainless-steel body, with black accents on the lever and dial.
  • The Tesco toaster features a high-lift facility that will raise the bread to an easy-to-reach position for removing smaller items such as crumpets. For easy maintenance and cleanliness, the white toaster comes with a concealed removable crumb tray.
  • The Tesco 4-slice stainless-steel toaster uses automatic centring to achieve great-tasting toast every time. Variable browning control means toast can be tailored to your preference. The Frozen setting will quickly defrost bread straight from the freezer, and there are Reheat and mid-cycle Cancel functions, too.
  • Matching kettle available Tesco JKSSW16 White Stainless Steel Kettle

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

33 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice finish for the price and fit nice let on our

5 stars

Nice finish for the price and fit nice let on our kitchen work tops as is a good size. Perfect for crumpets.

Great quality

5 stars

I bought this and so happy with my 4 slice toaster.., saves time

Nice toaster

4 stars

Bought this to match our kettle when our old toaster died on us. Looks nice, works as expected, only one negative point is that the toaster slots are quite shallow and narrow so won't take a nice thick chunk of bread. Other than that no complaints.

Poor quality

1 stars

Had for 5 days will return it tomorrow. Device on full does not make crisp toast. Power knobs feel loose. Waste of time. My previous Tesco toaster lasted 12 years.

Excellent

5 stars

Bought this 2 weeks ago and good toaster good value

Toaster

5 stars

I bought this toaster and it's brilliant, stylish and sleek

Good Value for money

4 stars

I bought this last month. It looks stylish and does the job. It is quite wide but then it is common with all four slice toasters. Any downside- need to cut slices of fresh bread in two but given the cost still a good buy!

4 Slice Toaster

5 stars

Very pleased with purchase. Bread is toasted evenly and quickly. Excellent value for money.

Good value

5 stars

Nice stylish toaster that looks as though it was far more expensive than it was. Does the job and compares well with more expensive brands we’ve bought in the past.

This has great features and I was so pleased .

5 stars

I bought this for my brother and his wife and they are so please with it

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here