Tesco 2Tssb15 Slice Stainless 2 Black Toaster

4.5(90)Write a review
Tesco 2Tssb15 Slice Stainless 2 Black Toaster
£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 2TSSB15 2-slice stainless-steel toaster in black
  • Multiple heat settings
  • High-lift control
  • - Defrost, reheat & mid-cycle cancel functions
  • - High Lift
  • - Variable Browning
  • The Tesco 2TSSB15 two-slice toaster is ideal for a busy household, with variable heat settings and automatic centring for perfect toast every time.
  • The clean lines of the Tesco two-slice toaster will fit into both traditional and contemporary styles of kitchen. The glossy black sides complement the stainless-steel body, with black accents on the lever and dial.
  • The Tesco toaster features a high-lift facility that will raise the bread to an easy-to-reach position for removing smaller items such as crumpets. For easy maintenance and cleanliness, the black toaster comes with a concealed removable crumb tray.
  • The Tesco 2-slice stainless-steel toaster uses automatic centring to achieve great-tasting toast every time. Variable browning control means toast can be tailored to your preference. The Frozen setting will quickly defrost bread straight from the freezer, and there are Reheat and mid-cycle Cancel functions, too.
  • Matching kettle available Tesco JKSSB16 Black Stainless Steel Kettle

90 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor , uneven toasting

1 stars

Looks great! I have given this the benefit of the doubt for a week now but think it will have to be returned. Level 6 is barely toasted, must be faulty. If you need a classy looking ornament, it's perfect.

Great value

5 stars

Classic look, evenly toasted. GREAT!! **********************************

A tasty Toaster!

4 stars

Elegant and practical and currently the toast of my kitchen!

Great value for money

5 stars

Does exactly what it says on the tin. Nice quality finish and gues what it toasts bread as well. My only niggle would be very long pieces of bread are a squeeze to get in.

Good toast

5 stars

Nice looking toaster, bread slices fit well and toast evenly cooked.

Smart , and expensive looking

5 stars

Works well, and toasts evenly. Takes fairly thick bread or buns without sticking. Once you’ve decided how you like your toast,which took a couple of tries, it’s perfect. Great value for money and works and looks as good as far more expensive toasters in my opinion.

Cheap price - does the job

3 stars

It’s a cheap price for a toaster and you sort of get what you pay for. It toasts okay, but a bit unevenly and takes quite a long time. It feels quite tinny and lightweight. Looks very nice - I like the matte black sides. We use this as an occasional toaster, maybe once every fortnight.

Nice toaster

5 stars

I brought this as a present and the couple re very happy with it

Nice looking toaster

4 stars

I liked the look of this which matches the other electrical sin the kitchen and was very affordable. Does the job adequately but is slower than my last toaster.

Good, but not great

3 stars

I bought this a month ago and it is ok, but it takes ages to brown anything. That said I like it because it make dry toast that doesn’t collapse

1-10 of 90 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

