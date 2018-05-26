Tesco 2Tssb15 Slice Stainless 2 Black Toaster

Poor , uneven toasting
Looks great! I have given this the benefit of the doubt for a week now but think it will have to be returned. Level 6 is barely toasted, must be faulty. If you need a classy looking ornament, it's perfect.
Great value
Classic look, evenly toasted. GREAT!! **********************************
A tasty Toaster!
Elegant and practical and currently the toast of my kitchen!
Great value for money
Does exactly what it says on the tin. Nice quality finish and gues what it toasts bread as well. My only niggle would be very long pieces of bread are a squeeze to get in.
Good toast
Nice looking toaster, bread slices fit well and toast evenly cooked.
Smart , and expensive looking
Works well, and toasts evenly. Takes fairly thick bread or buns without sticking. Once you’ve decided how you like your toast,which took a couple of tries, it’s perfect. Great value for money and works and looks as good as far more expensive toasters in my opinion.
Cheap price - does the job
It’s a cheap price for a toaster and you sort of get what you pay for. It toasts okay, but a bit unevenly and takes quite a long time. It feels quite tinny and lightweight. Looks very nice - I like the matte black sides. We use this as an occasional toaster, maybe once every fortnight.
Nice toaster
I brought this as a present and the couple re very happy with it
Nice looking toaster
I liked the look of this which matches the other electrical sin the kitchen and was very affordable. Does the job adequately but is slower than my last toaster.
Good, but not great
I bought this a month ago and it is ok, but it takes ages to brown anything. That said I like it because it make dry toast that doesn’t collapse