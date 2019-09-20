Tesco 2Tssr15 Slice Stainless 2 Red Toaster

You may have heard the expression, the best thing
You may have heard the expression, the best thing since sliced bread. Well this doesn't apply here. I purchased this toaster for the sole purpose of turning 2 slices of bread into 2 slices of toast. 1 slice to be buttered, folded in half and eaten quickly to curb my hunger in the morning. The other slice to be spread with Marmite, and cut neatly into the design of a house. A Marmite house. I do this because it reminds me of my childhood. Simpler times when the smallest things could be enjoyed, a time without worries, different adventures everyday, no work, no bills just the little things...like Marmite houses. Here is the point where i become somewhat confused, no matter what way I place the bread into the toaster, and push down the lever, it doesn't all fit? My mistake I assumed, perhaps the bread is too large. So i fed the hovis to the birds in the garden, and came home with Warburtons. I tried again and to my dismay almost a third of the bread poked out of the top... Surely the toaster was designed to fit a whole slice of bread? That would be the first thing i would make sure of during the design process, does my toaster actually fit a whole slice of bread? You wouldn't design a glove that only covers 4 fingers and leaves the thumb out in the cold. Now i am left with 2 choices, I either have a Marmite house with a floppy roof, or 1 have to make do with a Marmite bungalow. Both are not idea, therefore I wouldn't recommend this product, it will disappoint you just as much as adulthood has disappointed me.
Good p.rice
First one we had died after about two years. So we bought the same model. The operating lever was always stiff not at all like the first one and this a.m. it blew the mains fuse. Making mind up wheather to chance getting a similar one !!
Poor quality
Well, you get what you pay for. Toasting time seems variable - on the same setting sometimes its not done, some times its pretty burnt. Bigger problem is the toast going down/coming up. the inner rack seems to obstruct the toast so often when it pops up the toast is stuck down below, other times you have to fiddle to get it to push down at all. Would I buy it again? No.
value for money
my expensive toaster broke so thought I would go for a cheaper one and it is good for the money. On a four setting toast is brown both sides and not overdone. The only drawback is it is very light and tips when you push the lever down to toast.However if you are looking for a reasonably priced two slice this one seems fine.
Which Best Buy
Bought this on a Which recommendation. Excellent value for money for a budget toaster. Toasts both sides evenly. Happy with purchase.
Great value Toaster
Have bought much more expensive toasters in the past, but find this as good as any. Would definitely recommend.
Good colour simple easy features
Great toaster nice colour simple easy features. A little unsteady but does the job
Good size. Look nice. Works well.
I brought this recently as other toaster died! ..
Great little toaster
Great little toaster. Nice and neat. Love the colour, I also brought matching kettle :)
Just right
Great little toaster. Works very well and looks lovely. Very happy with this product.