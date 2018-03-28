By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Croydex 1.75 Metre Shower Hose

5(12)Write a review
image 1 of Croydex 1.75 Metre Shower Hose
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Heavy duty stainless steel construction
  • Chrome-effect finish
  • Suitable for all shower types
  • Ideal for all showers and bath mixers, this extra strength stainless steel hose offers a sleek, contemporary look. Simply wipe the bright polished-chrome finish to maintain a gleaming bathroom.
  • H175mm
  • Double wound extra strong hose
  • 1.75 m long standard bore
  • Universal 1/2" B.S.P connection

Information

Warnings

  • For safety and convenience do not use with water above 65°C or with excessively high water pressure (max 50psi/3.5 bar). To avoid the risk of scalding you should always check the water temperature before entering the shower. Always take care when using hot water, especially with children and NEVER leave a child unattended in the bathroom.

Safety information

View more safety information

For safety and convenience do not use with water above 65°C or with excessively high water pressure (max 50psi/3.5 bar). To avoid the risk of scalding you should always check the water temperature before entering the shower. Always take care when using hot water, especially with children and NEVER leave a child unattended in the bathroom.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Did the job cheaply

5 stars

Croydex - Croydex 1.75 Metre Shower Hose - Did the job cheaply

Works well.

5 stars

It was easy to replace the old hose with the new one. Haven't had any problems. A good length.

shower hose

5 stars

good basic shower hose reasonable length bought to replace old one that cracked through age and wear and tear, good delivery time

Excellent

5 stars

My previous shower hose suddenly split and was so pleased to have this delivered next day to my local metro store as unable to travel far at moment. It was easy to fit and more practical for cleaning than my old one of 1.25m. It is very lightweight and I am very happy.

Works a treat

5 stars

Really good.great value for money and quick delivery.

Great value

5 stars

Cheaper at Tesco and deliverd for collection at local store really quickly.

Easy to fit

3 stars

Bought the same for shower last year , needed another for my other shower the washers were missing but could not be bothered to take back so used the old ones from old one .

Quite Basic but good enough

5 stars

Bought this a few weeks ago seems fine, quite light but this might even be better than previous heavier shower hose.

Great length

5 stars

Nice long nose, so much more convenient than the previous short one

A great improvement one one 3 times more expensive

5 stars

Bought to replace a less flexible item purchased a few months ago at 3 times the price.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here