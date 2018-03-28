Did the job cheaply
Croydex - Croydex 1.75 Metre Shower Hose - Did the job cheaply
Works well.
It was easy to replace the old hose with the new one. Haven't had any problems. A good length.
shower hose
good basic shower hose reasonable length bought to replace old one that cracked through age and wear and tear, good delivery time
Excellent
My previous shower hose suddenly split and was so pleased to have this delivered next day to my local metro store as unable to travel far at moment. It was easy to fit and more practical for cleaning than my old one of 1.25m. It is very lightweight and I am very happy.
Works a treat
Really good.great value for money and quick delivery.
Great value
Cheaper at Tesco and deliverd for collection at local store really quickly.
Easy to fit
Bought the same for shower last year , needed another for my other shower the washers were missing but could not be bothered to take back so used the old ones from old one .
Quite Basic but good enough
Bought this a few weeks ago seems fine, quite light but this might even be better than previous heavier shower hose.
Great length
Nice long nose, so much more convenient than the previous short one
A great improvement one one 3 times more expensive
Bought to replace a less flexible item purchased a few months ago at 3 times the price.