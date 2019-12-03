LEGO Classic Green Baseplate 10700

Different colour
As many others, I’ve ordered this baseplate thinking it was the same colour as the other green baseplates. It’s definitely not the case. I won’t return it as I’ve bought just one, but next time I would expect Lego for a clearer description.
Poor administration.
A hit on Lego fan's hearts all over the world. Comes in a weak plastic bag (markings all over the place, and my plate arrived with a scratch in a corner). Expensive, has no fittings underneath, hollow all over the place. Feels as weak as it gets. Lego is going cheap with us, and I'm not liking it.
Base plates rule!
These work nearly perfect for the custom Lego tables my husband built for our kids. I just wish that maybe the edges locked together or fit kinda like a jigsaw puzzle, because sometimes its hard to snap bricks to two base plates butted up next to each other. They also work awesome for travel Legos boxes my husband made for our kids to take when we go on vacation. Wish there were more colors
Color not good
Bottom line up front is, what color you have displayed for this item, is 100% inaccurate. The original base plate was green, now it is bright green and honestly the bright green is unpleasant to look at. It does not match nor fit in with anything for mocs, etc. This bright green does not represent grass at all. Please, PLEASE go back to what the real color of green truly is.
The price. Still the price
Love the baseplate. Need a few more of them. But they are so expensive for one single 32x32 stud base plate. I can't see why were they so cheap back in the 90's and now they are so expensive.
Free set
When I got the new lego creator pirate rollercoaster set when I went to pay for it they just threaten this in
Good value a bit flimsy
I got 3 green baseplates and 1 blue baseplate and they were flimsy so I attached them to a sheet of plywood and they work great :) I would recommend that LEGO would either make these thicker or lower there prices
Baseplate!
I needed a baseplate for my Jurassic World MOC, and I'm very happy with this! I understand why many people haven't liked the color change to bright green, but this is fine for me, though I would have preferred the older green as well.
nice product, needs more colors
I bought two of these with a gift card I got for christmas, and they are currently in use on my ski mountain, holding the lodge and a couple lifts. it is quite useful except for the fact that I have to cover it in white plates. it would be nice to have white plates that are bigger than 6x8 studs. I would gladly spend more money for new colors.
my grandson loves this plate - he calls this the g
my grandson loves this plate - he calls this the grass when he builds his lego city - he has a blue base plate that is the water - a beige base plate that is the land and of course he has the road base plates to go in and around his lego city that is built on the big grey base plate - i would recommend any of the base plates for any lego fan