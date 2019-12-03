By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

LEGO Classic Green Baseplate 10700

3.5(118)Write a review
image 1 of LEGO Classic Green Baseplate 10700
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Build, display & play with the baseplate
  • A great supplement to any LEGO® collection!
  • Measures 32x32 studs or 10"x10" (25x25cm)
  • - Measures 32 x 32 studs or 10'' (25cm) x 10'' (25cm)
  • - A great supplement to any Lego collection!
  • This Lego Classic Green Baseplate is a great supplement to any Lego collection and is the perfect starting point for your inspired, open-ended building play.
  • This set offers an age-appropriate build and play experience for ages 4-99 years.

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

118 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Different colour

1 stars

As many others, I’ve ordered this baseplate thinking it was the same colour as the other green baseplates. It’s definitely not the case. I won’t return it as I’ve bought just one, but next time I would expect Lego for a clearer description.

Poor administration.

1 stars

A hit on Lego fan's hearts all over the world. Comes in a weak plastic bag (markings all over the place, and my plate arrived with a scratch in a corner). Expensive, has no fittings underneath, hollow all over the place. Feels as weak as it gets. Lego is going cheap with us, and I'm not liking it.

Base plates rule!

5 stars

These work nearly perfect for the custom Lego tables my husband built for our kids. I just wish that maybe the edges locked together or fit kinda like a jigsaw puzzle, because sometimes its hard to snap bricks to two base plates butted up next to each other. They also work awesome for travel Legos boxes my husband made for our kids to take when we go on vacation. Wish there were more colors

Color not good

1 stars

Bottom line up front is, what color you have displayed for this item, is 100% inaccurate. The original base plate was green, now it is bright green and honestly the bright green is unpleasant to look at. It does not match nor fit in with anything for mocs, etc. This bright green does not represent grass at all. Please, PLEASE go back to what the real color of green truly is.

The price. Still the price

4 stars

Love the baseplate. Need a few more of them. But they are so expensive for one single 32x32 stud base plate. I can't see why were they so cheap back in the 90's and now they are so expensive.

Free set

5 stars

When I got the new lego creator pirate rollercoaster set when I went to pay for it they just threaten this in

Good value a bit flimsy

5 stars

I got 3 green baseplates and 1 blue baseplate and they were flimsy so I attached them to a sheet of plywood and they work great :) I would recommend that LEGO would either make these thicker or lower there prices

Baseplate!

5 stars

I needed a baseplate for my Jurassic World MOC, and I'm very happy with this! I understand why many people haven't liked the color change to bright green, but this is fine for me, though I would have preferred the older green as well.

nice product, needs more colors

4 stars

I bought two of these with a gift card I got for christmas, and they are currently in use on my ski mountain, holding the lodge and a couple lifts. it is quite useful except for the fact that I have to cover it in white plates. it would be nice to have white plates that are bigger than 6x8 studs. I would gladly spend more money for new colors.

my grandson loves this plate - he calls this the g

5 stars

my grandson loves this plate - he calls this the grass when he builds his lego city - he has a blue base plate that is the water - a beige base plate that is the land and of course he has the road base plates to go in and around his lego city that is built on the big grey base plate - i would recommend any of the base plates for any lego fan

1-10 of 118 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

LEGO City Sky Police Jet Patrol Plane Toys 60206

£ 6.25
£6.25/each

Offer

LEGO City Garbage Truck Construction Truck Toys 60220

£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Offer

LEGO Friends Emma's Mobile Vet Clinic Doll Playset 41360

£ 6.25
£6.25/each

Offer

Polly Pocket Tiny Pocket World

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here