Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698

Horrible
This is the worst lego set I have ever gotten in my life! My son hates It! He normally loves lego sets, but he hates this one. Such a waste of money! I recommend to never buy this ever!
Great Starter Box
I have just started to use Lego again as an additional hobby. I got the Large Creative Box as a gift for Christmas. I think the box is a great starter box for young and old alike. It has a good diversity of bricks and components. I have started to build detailed buildings and have managed to use a substantial amount from the box.
Awesome
Well for the value I cannot recommend this product enough. My son and I have been playing with the products all day and still haven't built everything. There is more than enough bricks to get a new builder started and plenty to top up an existing builders stock. All in all a great time to be had and plenty of pieces great buy
Good basic set of Lego.
Bought for hranddaughter's 4th birthday - she is delighted with it. Can of course add to it. Tesco had the best deal on this and swift delivery too.
Brilliant first Lego set
I bought this for my grandson his first Lego set he loves it ,great choice
Happy granddaughter
Birthday present for 6 year old . who is really happy with all the bricks, boards,wheels etc .plenty of room in the box for more bricks to be added at a later date
Everything a 7 year old needs to build
My Grandaughter’s face was a picture as she opened her birthday present. Easy to order and easy to collect in my local Tesco Store.
great fun for granddaughter aged 3yrs
telling my gran about my wish for lego at halloween.
The Classics are the best!
Bought this set to add to our other Classic sets and I wanted a large tub to combine out other ones together. We love to freestyle build so this is a fab set of Lego.