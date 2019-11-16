By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698
Product Description

  • Includes a wide range of LEGO® bricks in 33 different colours
  • Features 8 different types of windows & doors with 8 different frames
  • Special pieces also include 2 different sized green baseplates
  • Ideas included with the set and online at LEGO.com/classic to help you get started
  • - Includes a wide range of LEGO bricks in 33 different colors, 8 different types of windows and doors with 8 different frames.
  • - Special pieces include 2 different sized green baseplates, 3 sets of eyes, 6 tires and 6 wheel rims, encouraging imaginative building play.
  • - Comes in a useful plastic storage box; all models pictured can be built from this set simultaneously.
  • - Large number of windows and doors facilitates classic LEGO construction and is designed to inspire open-ended creativity with the LEGO brick
  • Young builders can build up a storm with this big box of classic LEGO® bricks in 33 different colors. With lots of different windows and doors, along with other special pieces to inspire, kids can really run with their imagination. With some ideas to get them started, this set provides the perfect creative toolkit for budding builders of all ages to enjoy some classic LEGO construction. It comes in a convenient plastic storage box and is an ideal supplement to any existing LEGO collection.
  • Green baseplates measures over 6" (16cm) long and 6" (16cm) wide and 4" (12cm) long and 2" (6cm) wide respectively.
  • Contains 790 pieces - For boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 99 years old
  • H26.2cm x W37cm x D18cm

Information

476 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

low your prices and minifigurea to your set well i

5 stars

low your prices and minifigurea to your set well i was the best

Horrible

1 stars

This is the worst lego set I have ever gotten in my life! My son hates It! He normally loves lego sets, but he hates this one. Such a waste of money! I recommend to never buy this ever!

Great Starter Box

5 stars

I have just started to use Lego again as an additional hobby. I got the Large Creative Box as a gift for Christmas. I think the box is a great starter box for young and old alike. It has a good diversity of bricks and components. I have started to build detailed buildings and have managed to use a substantial amount from the box.

Awesome

5 stars

Well for the value I cannot recommend this product enough. My son and I have been playing with the products all day and still haven't built everything. There is more than enough bricks to get a new builder started and plenty to top up an existing builders stock. All in all a great time to be had and plenty of pieces great buy

Good basic set of Lego.

5 stars

Bought for hranddaughter's 4th birthday - she is delighted with it. Can of course add to it. Tesco had the best deal on this and swift delivery too.

Brilliant first Lego set

5 stars

I bought this for my grandson his first Lego set he loves it ,great choice

Happy granddaughter

5 stars

Birthday present for 6 year old . who is really happy with all the bricks, boards,wheels etc .plenty of room in the box for more bricks to be added at a later date

Everything a 7 year old needs to build

5 stars

My Grandaughter’s face was a picture as she opened her birthday present. Easy to order and easy to collect in my local Tesco Store.

great fun for granddaughter aged 3yrs

5 stars

telling my gran about my wish for lego at halloween.

The Classics are the best!

5 stars

Bought this set to add to our other Classic sets and I wanted a large tub to combine out other ones together. We love to freestyle build so this is a fab set of Lego.

1-10 of 476 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

