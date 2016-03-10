By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Munchkin Scuba Buddy Penguin

4(4)Write a review
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Swimming Scuba Buddy 9m+
  • A fun bath time toy
  • Wind up the arms & watch it swim
  • Cute penguin design with a scuba mask for underwater fun!
  • Munchkin Swimming Scuba Buddies are a cute penguin designed bath toy with a scuba mask, encouraging imaginative bathtime play - wind up the arms and watch him swim!

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • To Clean: Rinse with water and allow to air dry.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health. Warning: To prevent drowning keep children within arm's reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at the first sign of weakness or damage. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. This product should not be used as a teether and should be used under adult supervision only. Do not leave child unattended. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to a child.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Munchkin Inc (imported by Lindam Ltd, European Division of Munnchkin Inc),
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG3 1UF.

Lower age limit

9 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great bath toy

5 stars

Brilliant little bath time toy, it makes bath time lot and lots of fun..

Good little bath toy

4 stars

Brought for my 5 year old who still loves bath toys. This one is good as it has holes to release the water. He likes it and if wasn't expensive so I'm happy :)

Really good bath toy

5 stars

My little girl loves it ! Wirks better than i thought it would great price also

Lovely item for only few days

3 stars

This item is very good but only for few days as it does stop working after the week! Still working for teething entertainment!

