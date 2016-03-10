Munchkin Scuba Buddy Penguin

Great bath toy
Brilliant little bath time toy, it makes bath time lot and lots of fun..
Good little bath toy
Brought for my 5 year old who still loves bath toys. This one is good as it has holes to release the water. He likes it and if wasn't expensive so I'm happy :)
Really good bath toy
My little girl loves it ! Wirks better than i thought it would great price also
Lovely item for only few days
This item is very good but only for few days as it does stop working after the week! Still working for teething entertainment!