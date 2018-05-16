Grenade Defend Bcaa Apple 390G

Product Description
- Green Apple Flavour Food Supplement with Amino Acids and Sweeteners
- Informed-Sport.com
- Trusted by sport
- Not for tested athletes: This product is registered with the Informed-Sport programme.
- www.informed-sport.com
- Why Choose Defend®?
- Defend® BCAA is an advanced 2:1:1 ratio BCAA supplement containing micronized, PepForm® and free form amino acids.
- Arm Yourself™ during your workout or add to your water bottle and consume throughout the day.
- PepForm® Glutamine Peptides
- PepForm® Leucine Peptides
- Grenade Defend® BCAA is manufactured to the highest standards in an ISO 22000:2005 and GMP facility on behalf of Grenade HQ
- 7g BCAAs per serving
- Zero sugar
- 2:1:1 ratio amino recovery
- High dose micronized BCAAs
- Perform® leucine and glutamine peptides
- Coconut water and electrolyte profile
- Awesome taste
- Fermented BCAAs
- No duck feathers or human hair
- GMO free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
Fermented Branched Chain Amino Acids 2.1.1 (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine), Resistant Dextrin, Flavourings, DL-Malic Acid, L-Glutamine, Powdered Coconut Water, Citric Acid, Sweeteners: Acesulfame K, Sucralose, Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Leucine Peptides (Milk), Glutamine Peptides (Soy, Milk), Anti-Caking Agent: Calcium Silicate, Fermented L-Isoleucine, Vegan L-Valine, Natural Colouring: Curcumin, Vitamin Blend (Ascorbic Acid, Nicotinamide, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Cyanocobalamin), Magnesium Citrate, Colour: E131
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light and odours.For Best Before See Base
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Advanced User Stack
- Pre-workout: .50 Calibre®
- Take 1 Serving of .50 Calibre® approximately 30 minutes prior to working out and 1 serving of Defend® BCAA intra-workout.
- Directions for Use
- Take 2 level scoops of Defend® powder with approx. 500mL of water during (Intra-Workout), or after high intensity exercise.
- Alternatively, Defend® can be added to a water bottle and consumed throughout the day.
- How to Take:
- 2 Level scoops (13g)
- Funnel included
- 500mL water
- When to take:
- Pre-workout
- Intra-workout
- Post-workout
- Throughout the day
- Before bed
- See advanced user panel for stacking guidance
Number of uses
Serving Size: Level Scoops (13 g), Servings Per Container: 30
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Warnings
- WARNING: DO NOT exceed one serving (2 scoops/13g) per day. Not to be used by those under 18 years of age. This product is to be used in conjunction with a sensible diet and exercise programme for best results. Grenade Defend® BCAA is a food supplement but should not be used as a substitute for a healthy, balanced diet and lifestyle. This product is not intended to diagnose, cure or prevent disease. Store out of the reach of children. Contains silica gel sachet; DO NOT consume.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- United Kingdom.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving (13 g)
|%RI
|Energy kJ
|184
|Energy kcal
|44
|Fat
|0.02 g
|Of which saturates
|0.02 g
|Carbohydrate
|1.40 g
|Of which sugars
|0.16 g
|Fibre
|1.23 g
|Protein
|7.88 g
|Salt
|0.10 g
|Vitamin C
|7.00 mg
|8.7%
|Vitamin B3
|5.00 mg
|31%
|Vitamin B6
|4.12 mg
|294%
|Vitamin B1
|2.95 mg
|268%
|Vitamin B12
|0.15 mcg
|5.8%
|Micronized L-Leucine
|3400 mg
|Pepform® Leucine Peptides
|100 mg
|Micronized L-Isoleucine
|1750 mg
|Micronized L-Valine
|1750 mg
|Micronized L-Glutamine
|900 mg
|Pepform® Glutamine Peptides
|100 mg
|Powdered Coconut Water
|500 mg
|Electrolyte Blend
|325 mg
|Amino Profile
|-
|-
|Electrolyte Profile
|-
|-
|Sodium Citrate, Monopotassium Phosphate, Magnesium Citrate
|-
|-
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
