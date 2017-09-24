Fred&Flo Cotbed Cellular Blanket White

nice blanket
Bought this few weeks ago. It's not luxurious but nice blanket for the price.
Practical blanket washes well
This blanket has been perfect for use in our babies Chicco Next-to-me crib and in her cot bed. I can fold it 2/4 times dependent on the temperature.
Amazing quality
I bought this as a first blanket for my baby daughter and I was amazed at how soft it is.
Great size, nice and soft
I bought this blanket for my first baby who is due just tomorrow on the lucky Friday 13th. I just washed it but I can already see that it's exactly what I was looking for - big enough, soft and breathable, light and nice. Great price too!
Great size
I bought this as it was a bigger size and my baby was managing to wriggle out of smaller sizes. Good size, but seems to be shedding a lot of fluff which is a bit disappointing. I'm hoping this will tail off now it has been washed a few times.
Great value
We bought this item and is great value for money, arrived even before we were expecting it.
Cot bed blanket
Great product, the blanket itself was bigger than expected which was a good bonus. Well worth the money!
Exactly as described
Bought this when I moved my baby into her own cot. The size is good with plenty of material to tuck down the sides of the mattress. The blanket is fairly soft, unlike some other cellular blankets I have purchased in the past for her crib.
Good value for the price
I bought this blanket a month ago, for my son's cotbed. It's generously sized and perfect for the cotbed compared to other cotbed blankets I've seen. We only use it occasionally as it isn't very soft and the colour isn't a brilliant white, but rather an off-white. I've since bought another, softer (and far more expensive) blanket elsewhere for daily use but for the price it is great value for money and useful to have as a spare.