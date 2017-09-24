By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo Cotbed Cellular Blanket White

4(9)Write a review
Fred&Flo Cotbed Cellular Blanket White
£ 7.00
£7.00/each
  • Part of our Fred & Flo range, our White Cotbed Cellular Blanket is perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth and comfort.

Information

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

nice blanket

4 stars

Bought this few weeks ago. It's not luxurious but nice blanket for the price.

Practical blanket washes well

4 stars

This blanket has been perfect for use in our babies Chicco Next-to-me crib and in her cot bed. I can fold it 2/4 times dependent on the temperature.

Amazing quality

4 stars

I bought this as a first blanket for my baby daughter and I was amazed at how soft it is.

Great size, nice and soft

5 stars

I bought this blanket for my first baby who is due just tomorrow on the lucky Friday 13th. I just washed it but I can already see that it's exactly what I was looking for - big enough, soft and breathable, light and nice. Great price too!

Great size

4 stars

I bought this as it was a bigger size and my baby was managing to wriggle out of smaller sizes. Good size, but seems to be shedding a lot of fluff which is a bit disappointing. I'm hoping this will tail off now it has been washed a few times.

Great value

5 stars

We bought this item and is great value for money, arrived even before we were expecting it.

Cot bed blanket

5 stars

Great product, the blanket itself was bigger than expected which was a good bonus. Well worth the money!

Exactly as described

4 stars

Bought this when I moved my baby into her own cot. The size is good with plenty of material to tuck down the sides of the mattress. The blanket is fairly soft, unlike some other cellular blankets I have purchased in the past for her crib.

Good value for the price

3 stars

I bought this blanket a month ago, for my son's cotbed. It's generously sized and perfect for the cotbed compared to other cotbed blankets I've seen. We only use it occasionally as it isn't very soft and the colour isn't a brilliant white, but rather an off-white. I've since bought another, softer (and far more expensive) blanket elsewhere for daily use but for the price it is great value for money and useful to have as a spare.

