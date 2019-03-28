Tesco Greek Style Honey Yogurt 0% Fat 450G

Dreaimily Creamy
This yoghurt is totally delicious whether on its own or with additions such as fresh or frozen fruits and bran flakes.. It is rich and creamy and excellent value.
A delicious Greek yoghurt, but with zero fat and reduced sugar,one of my favorite purchases
I buy this yoghurt all the time,and DON'T gain weight, so the ingredients are correct, if you like yoghurt and haven't tried it,you're definitely missing out.
So tasty if you want a sweet life
This is lovely, really tasty and fat free!!! Worked out 'syns' as am doing a slimming world diet and the whole pot if only 4 - add fruit for a healthy but delicious treat.