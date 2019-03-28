By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Greek Style Honey Yogurt 0% Fat 450G

5(3)
Tesco Greek Style Honey Yogurt 0% Fat 450G
£ 1.00
£0.22/100g
1/4 of a pot
  • Energy387kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars14.2g
    16%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ / 81kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free Greek style natural yogurt blended with honey sauce.
  • Thick & Velvety Blended with honey for a sweetened, smooth yogurt
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fat Free Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Honey (5%), Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Lid. Check locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (112g)
Energy346kJ / 81kcal387kJ / 91kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate13.1g14.7g
Sugars12.7g14.2g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein6.8g7.6g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Dreaimily Creamy

5 stars

This yoghurt is totally delicious whether on its own or with additions such as fresh or frozen fruits and bran flakes.. It is rich and creamy and excellent value.

A delicious Greek yoghurt, but with zero fat and reduced sugar,one of my favorite purchases

5 stars

I buy this yoghurt all the time,and DON'T gain weight, so the ingredients are correct, if you like yoghurt and haven't tried it,you're definitely missing out.

So tasty if you want a sweet life

5 stars

This is lovely, really tasty and fat free!!! Worked out 'syns' as am doing a slimming world diet and the whole pot if only 4 - add fruit for a healthy but delicious treat.

