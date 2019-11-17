By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sausage and Stuffing Selection 1.5kg Serves 6

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sausage and Stuffing Selection 1.5kg Serves 6

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£6.67/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

2 cocktail sausage wraps
  • Energy379kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1308kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  • 18 British Pork Cocktail Sausages - Pork cocktail sausages filled into natural sheep casings. 12 British Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing Balls - Pork, sage and onion sausagemeat stuffing balls. British Pork, Roasted Chestnut & Onion Stuffing - Pork sausagemeat stuffing with roasted chestnuts and onions. 10 British Pigs in Blankets- Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked, dry cured streaky bacon rashers. 6 Pork, Cranberry & Bramley Apple Stuffing Stars - Pork, Bramley apple, sweetened dried cranberry and honey sausage meat stuffing stars topped with a cranberry.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.53 kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 cocktail sausage wraps (29g**)
Energy1308kJ / 315kcal379kJ / 91kcal
Fat25.0g7.3g
Saturates9.3g2.7g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.3g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein21.0g6.1g
Salt1.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 cocktail sausage wraps
    • Energy379kJ 91kcal
      5%
    • Fat7.3g
      10%
    • Saturates2.7g
      14%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1308kJ / 315kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage [Pork (97%), Potato Starch, Salt, Water, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg], Streaky Bacon [Pork (96%), Salt, White Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].

    Pork Cocktail sausage filled into natural sheep casings.

    Number of uses

    5 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 cocktail sausage wraps (29g**)
    Energy1308kJ / 315kcal379kJ / 91kcal
    Fat25.0g7.3g
    Saturates9.3g2.7g
    Carbohydrate1.2g0.3g
    Sugars0.2g0.1g
    Fibre0.8g0.2g
    Protein21.0g6.1g
    Salt1.9g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 stuffing balls
    • Energy472kJ 113kcal
      6%
    • Fat7.5g
      11%
    • Saturates2.8g
      14%
    • Sugars1.0g
      1%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 983kJ / 236kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork (66%), Onion (13%), Water, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), White Sugar, Sage, Pea Fibre, Salt, Dried Herbs, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose.

    Number of uses

    5 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 stuffing balls (48g**)
    Energy983kJ / 236kcal472kJ / 113kcal
    Fat15.6g7.5g
    Saturates5.8g2.8g
    Carbohydrate9.4g4.5g
    Sugars2.1g1.0g
    Fibre1.9g0.9g
    Protein13.6g6.5g
    Salt1.3g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 3 cocktail sausages
    • Energy464kJ 112kcal
      6%
    • Fat9.8g
      14%
    • Saturates3.2g
      16%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1254kJ / 303kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Potato Starch, Salt, Water, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg.

    Filled into natural sheep casings.

    Number of uses

    5 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g3 cocktail sausages (37g**)
    Energy1254kJ / 303kcal464kJ / 112kcal
    Fat26.4g9.8g
    Saturates8.6g3.2g
    Carbohydrate0.6g0.2g
    Sugars0.5g0.2g
    Fibre0.9g0.3g
    Protein15.3g5.7g
    Salt1.0g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 1/8 of a pack
    • Energy441kJ 106kcal
      5%
    • Fat6.8g
      10%
    • Saturates2.5g
      13%
    • Sugars1.1g
      1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ / 240kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Pork (61%), Roasted Chestnuts (15%), Onion, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose.

    Number of uses

    5 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (44g**)
    Energy1001kJ / 240kcal441kJ / 106kcal
    Fat15.4g6.8g
    Saturates5.7g2.5g
    Carbohydrate11.5g5.1g
    Sugars2.4g1.1g
    Fibre2.2g1.0g
    Protein12.8g5.6g
    Salt1.1g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One stuffing star
    • Energy408kJ 98kcal
      5%
    • Fat5.9g
      8%
    • Saturates2.2g
      11%
    • Sugars4.1g
      5%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1237kJ / 297kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork (58%)(Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Pork Fat), Bramley Apple (7%)(Bramley (Apple), Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Water, Onion, Dried Cranberry (3.5%), Dried Apple, Sugar, Rice Flour, Cranberry (2%), Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Honey, Pea Fibre, Demerara Sugar, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Maize Starch, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Clove.

    Number of uses

    5 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne stuffing star (33g**)
    Energy1237kJ / 297kcal408kJ / 98kcal
    Fat17.8g5.9g
    Saturates6.7g2.2g
    Carbohydrate20.5g6.8g
    Sugars12.6g4.1g
    Fibre2.4g0.8g
    Protein12.3g4.1g
    Salt1.6g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great price and variety.

5 stars

I have ordered this pack for the last two or three years and will order again this Christmas 2019. Excellent value and great variety of items.

