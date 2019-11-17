Tesco Finest Sausage and Stuffing Selection 1.5kg Serves 6

Great price and variety.
I have ordered this pack for the last two or three years and will order again this Christmas 2019. Excellent value and great variety of items.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1308kJ / 315kcal
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
5 Servings
1.53 kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 cocktail sausage wraps (29g**)
|Energy
|1308kJ / 315kcal
|379kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|9.3g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|21.0g
|6.1g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1308kJ / 315kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage [Pork (97%), Potato Starch, Salt, Water, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg], Streaky Bacon [Pork (96%), Salt, White Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].
Pork Cocktail sausage filled into natural sheep casings.
5 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 cocktail sausage wraps (29g**)
|Energy
|1308kJ / 315kcal
|379kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|9.3g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|21.0g
|6.1g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 983kJ / 236kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (66%), Onion (13%), Water, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), White Sugar, Sage, Pea Fibre, Salt, Dried Herbs, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose.
5 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 stuffing balls (48g**)
|Energy
|983kJ / 236kcal
|472kJ / 113kcal
|Fat
|15.6g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|13.6g
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1254kJ / 303kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Potato Starch, Salt, Water, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg.
Filled into natural sheep casings.
5 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 cocktail sausages (37g**)
|Energy
|1254kJ / 303kcal
|464kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|26.4g
|9.8g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Protein
|15.3g
|5.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ / 240kcal
Pork (61%), Roasted Chestnuts (15%), Onion, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose.
5 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (44g**)
|Energy
|1001kJ / 240kcal
|441kJ / 106kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|11.5g
|5.1g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.0g
|Protein
|12.8g
|5.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1237kJ / 297kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (58%)(Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Pork Fat), Bramley Apple (7%)(Bramley (Apple), Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Water, Onion, Dried Cranberry (3.5%), Dried Apple, Sugar, Rice Flour, Cranberry (2%), Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Honey, Pea Fibre, Demerara Sugar, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Maize Starch, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Clove.
5 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One stuffing star (33g**)
|Energy
|1237kJ / 297kcal
|408kJ / 98kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|20.5g
|6.8g
|Sugars
|12.6g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|12.3g
|4.1g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
