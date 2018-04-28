Fred&Flo 2 Pack Cotbed Fitted Sheets Blue

Good quality
Perfect for toddler beds. Good quality and value. Lovely colour and good selection.
Great
I am happy with these sheets, lovely colour for my baby boy, easy to put on and remove and easy to wash and dry
Excellent!
Nice soft sheets which are perfect for my sons cot bed. Fit nicely and wash well too.
Great value cot sheets
I’ve bought these sheets in white on a previous occasion and they were brilliant.....very comfy and soft, with plenty of stretch to fit a good sized mattress. This time I bought them in blue. The colour was a little faded looking but the quality and value for money is the same.
Good fit
I bought this a month ago, good quality and good value for money.
comfort
amazing price comfort and ease to purchase well done
Cot bed sheet
Just what I required great Got 2 for a good price.
Good fitted sheet
Bought for occasional use but good quality and washed well
Cot sheets comfy
The sheets bought are of high quality easy wash, my baby sleeps comfortably and I feel happy with product easy to put on with it being elastic , also safe for baby as it does not come off
Great
I bought this a month ago for my sons cot bed and there really good quality and look nice too.