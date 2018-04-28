By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(42)Write a review
Fred&Flo 2 Pack Cotbed Fitted Sheets Blue
£ 8.00
£4.00/each
  • TESCO UK COT BED 2 FITTED SHEETS WHITE, TESCO UK COT BED 2 FITTED SHEETS PINK, TESCO UK COT BED 2 FITTED SHEETS BLUE
  • 100% COTTON
  • L140cm x W70cm.
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine washable

Produced in Pakistan

  • WASH BAFORE USE WASH SIMILAR COLOR TOGETHER COLOR SAFE DETERGENTS RECOMMENDED IRON ON REVERSE FOR A PRISTINE FINISH IF REQUIRED
  • MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 40 C GENTLE WASH DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW HEAT IRON WARM DO NOT DRY CLEAN

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

2 x Cotbed Fitted Sheets

Keep away from fire. Do not let your baby overheat. Please retain this information for future reference.

Good quality

5 stars

Perfect for toddler beds. Good quality and value. Lovely colour and good selection.

Great

5 stars

I am happy with these sheets, lovely colour for my baby boy, easy to put on and remove and easy to wash and dry

Excellent!

5 stars

Nice soft sheets which are perfect for my sons cot bed. Fit nicely and wash well too.

Great value cot sheets

4 stars

I’ve bought these sheets in white on a previous occasion and they were brilliant.....very comfy and soft, with plenty of stretch to fit a good sized mattress. This time I bought them in blue. The colour was a little faded looking but the quality and value for money is the same.

Good fit

5 stars

I bought this a month ago, good quality and good value for money.

comfort

5 stars

amazing price comfort and ease to purchase well done

Cot bed sheet

5 stars

Just what I required great Got 2 for a good price.

Good fitted sheet

5 stars

Bought for occasional use but good quality and washed well

Cot sheets comfy

5 stars

The sheets bought are of high quality easy wash, my baby sleeps comfortably and I feel happy with product easy to put on with it being elastic , also safe for baby as it does not come off

Great

5 stars

I bought this a month ago for my sons cot bed and there really good quality and look nice too.

1-10 of 42 reviews

