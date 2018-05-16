Three Barrels Brandy 35Cl

Product Description
- Rare Old French Brandy
- Three Barrels VSOP is produced by a small company with a longstanding family heritage based in the town of Cognac, south west France. Carefully handcrafted and aged in French oak barrels, it is an elegant and rich brandy with an exceptionally smooth and velvety taste. Only Three Barrels gives you the quality French brandy delivery without the snobbery.
- The Three Barrels symbolise the optimum balance of eaux de vie traditionally sourced from the three prestigious French wine regions of Burgundy, Bordeaux and Champagne required to produce the very best brandy.
- Carefully hand crafted and aged in oak, Three Barrels VSOP has a superior smooth and velvety taste with hints of almond and walnut, with a long finish of candied fruits and ginger.
- Three Barrels VSOP is owned by a small company with a long-standing family heritage based in South West France.
- Primary ingredient originates from the other countries than France
- Pack size: 35cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Three Barrels VSOP has a superior smooth and velvety taste with hints of almond and walnut, and a long finish of candied fruits and ginger.
Alcohol Units
13.3
ABV
38% vol
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Brandy is wonderful on its own, in a cocktail or as an after-dinner drink.
Name and address
- William Grant and Sons Limited,
- Scotland,
- ML4 3AN.
Return to
- www.thehousebrandy.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
35cl ℮
