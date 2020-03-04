By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 114 Wash 4 Litre

5(102)Write a review
image 1 of Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 114 Wash 4 Litre
£ 4.00
£1.00/litre

Offer

  • Add a little love to your laundry with Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner. Specially formulated for people with sensitive skin and allergies, Comfort Pure uses only the kindest of ingredients. It is hypoallergenic and has been dermatologically tested - so it will even keep your delicate skin happy. This fabric conditioner was developed using skincare research recognised by the British Skin Foundation. Comfort Pure has been formulated to be kind next to sensitive skin, while leaving your clothes smelling fresh. No wonder it's the number one fabric conditioner for sensitive skin*. To use: pour a 35 ml dose straight into the conditioner compartment of your washing machine next to your favourite detergent. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Select your wash setting, then let your machine take care of the rest. Using Comfort fabric conditioner in every wash helps fabric fibres stay smooth, and will make your laundry much easier to iron. Comfort Pure has been formulated to be kind to sensitive skin, while leaving your clothes smelling fresh. It's the perfect sensitive fabric conditioner for you and your entire family. Every drop of Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner is like a dose of love. *Based on AC Nielsen, MAT, August 2019.
  • Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner is the UK’s number one fabric conditioner for sensitive skin*
  • Developed using skincare research recognised by the British Skin Foundation, it's the perfect choice for all your family
  • This hypoallergenic fabric conditioner has been dermatologically tested, so it will keep even the most sensitive skin happy
  • Gentle next to babies’ delicate skin, Comfort fabric conditioner is even ideal for your little ones
  • The gentle formulation of Comfort Pure Fabric Softener has been developed by experts
  • Add it to your washing, along with your favourite laundry detergent, for clothes that are kinder next to your skin and much easier to iron
  • Pack size: 4L

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Cationic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Benzisothiazolinone

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour a 35ml dose of Comfort Fabric Conditioner straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favorite laundry detergent. Do not pour directly on to fabrics.Store between 5ºC and 25ºC. You don't need to dilute. Choose the correct wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle.

Warnings

  • Contains benzothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
  • Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water
Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

4 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

102 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Good results with a great product

5 stars

I absolutely love this comfort , my whole family used it , my kids have sensitive skin and this conditioner is perfect and gentle to their skin , it smell lovely and long lasting and leave our clothes soft and fresh. It really is a good addition to the washing for sure. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

5 stars

Absolutely love it. It leaves my clothes smelling fresh even if I tumble dry them. The scent isn't to strong but strong enough you can smell it. All my clothes feel lovely and soft. I'd buy this product again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product

5 stars

I was looking for a fabric conditioner that smells amazing but it’s suitable for my toddler and found it! My daughter’s clothes smell fabulous and I feel safe using it for her washing. Win win! Did a mention it smells amazing? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great softner

5 stars

Its a really good softner.Im using it from a good 9 years and Im the same happy as on the beggining. Leaving clothes smelling nice and plesant. Big bottle which last for longer, great price.Very delicate to kids skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells soooooo good

5 stars

I love walking through the front door and the smell of fresh clean washing is a instant hit. Makes it feel more homely!! Love the fresh cotton smell that lasts long and leaves my clothes super soft. Always get the big bottle as much better value!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for sensitive skin and softness

5 stars

Very nice fabric conditioner, suitable for babies and anyone with sensitive skin, Comfort Fabric softener provides for all. Has a delicate fragrance and leaves clothes nice and soft. Not a big fan of big size bottle, takes up too much room, however, the concentrated version does exactly the same and takes up less space in the laundry room. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Comfort pure fabric conditioner is great. The bottle is very handy. The smell is amazing. As soon as you open the bottle, a beautiful fragrance arises. You pour in the liquid as directed, and the laundry smells intensely when removed from the washing machine. When dry, you can still smell a nice smell. I highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and soft laundry.

5 stars

My daughter has eczema so I have to be careful with fragranced products. This was fine and did not irritate her. It has a lovely gentle but clean scent and leaves clothes, bedding and towels soft and fluffy. Gentle but effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great!

5 stars

I'm nearly half way through the bottle it smells Devine iv literally washed everything in it scatter cushions and curtains smell lasts for approximately 2 weeks after washed and dried definitely will be buying more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells divine!

5 stars

This is the only fabric conditioner that doesn't irritate my skin, I've tried so many but this is the best and makes my clothes soft especially my children's as i love theirs to be soft and gentle against their skin as we don't have a tumble drier we use the radiators to dry clothes which go stiff without this softener. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 102 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

