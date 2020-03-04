Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 114 Wash 4 Litre

Good results with a great product
I absolutely love this comfort , my whole family used it , my kids have sensitive skin and this conditioner is perfect and gentle to their skin , it smell lovely and long lasting and leave our clothes soft and fresh. It really is a good addition to the washing for sure. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great smell
Absolutely love it. It leaves my clothes smelling fresh even if I tumble dry them. The scent isn't to strong but strong enough you can smell it. All my clothes feel lovely and soft. I'd buy this product again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Product
I was looking for a fabric conditioner that smells amazing but it’s suitable for my toddler and found it! My daughter’s clothes smell fabulous and I feel safe using it for her washing. Win win! Did a mention it smells amazing? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great softner
Its a really good softner.Im using it from a good 9 years and Im the same happy as on the beggining. Leaving clothes smelling nice and plesant. Big bottle which last for longer, great price.Very delicate to kids skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells soooooo good
I love walking through the front door and the smell of fresh clean washing is a instant hit. Makes it feel more homely!! Love the fresh cotton smell that lasts long and leaves my clothes super soft. Always get the big bottle as much better value!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for sensitive skin and softness
Very nice fabric conditioner, suitable for babies and anyone with sensitive skin, Comfort Fabric softener provides for all. Has a delicate fragrance and leaves clothes nice and soft. Not a big fan of big size bottle, takes up too much room, however, the concentrated version does exactly the same and takes up less space in the laundry room. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Comfort pure fabric conditioner is great. The bottle is very handy. The smell is amazing. As soon as you open the bottle, a beautiful fragrance arises. You pour in the liquid as directed, and the laundry smells intensely when removed from the washing machine. When dry, you can still smell a nice smell. I highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh and soft laundry.
My daughter has eczema so I have to be careful with fragranced products. This was fine and did not irritate her. It has a lovely gentle but clean scent and leaves clothes, bedding and towels soft and fluffy. Gentle but effective. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells great!
I'm nearly half way through the bottle it smells Devine iv literally washed everything in it scatter cushions and curtains smell lasts for approximately 2 weeks after washed and dried definitely will be buying more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells divine!
This is the only fabric conditioner that doesn't irritate my skin, I've tried so many but this is the best and makes my clothes soft especially my children's as i love theirs to be soft and gentle against their skin as we don't have a tumble drier we use the radiators to dry clothes which go stiff without this softener. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]