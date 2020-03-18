Comfort Blue Fabric Conditioner 114 Wash 4 Litre

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Treat your family to the delightful feeling of outdoor freshness with Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner. Make your favourite clothes smell and feel great with extra freshness with a soft touch, thanks to Comfort’s special odour protection formula. Not only does our fabric softener provide your clothes with exceptional softness and a fresh-smelling fragrance, it also saves your time by making your clothes easier to iron and promoting fast drying clothes. Make Comfort Blue Skies a part of your regular laundry routine and open the door to a world of brilliant fragrance and softness. How to use: Pour a 35 ml dose of Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favourite laundry washing liquid. WARNING: Do not pour directly onto clothes. Choose the correct wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle. Using Comfort fabric conditioner in every wash helps smooth fabric fibres, maintains garment colour and shine, and keeps your family’s clothes looking and feeling their best. Thanks to our innovative odour defence formula, Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Softener provides odour protection against bad smells – delivering extra freshness with a soft touch, keeping your favourite garments smelling fresher for longer and giving you that laundry-fresh feeling all-day long.
  • Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner provides clothes with a fresh smell, exceptional softness and fantastic fragrance
  • Enjoy extra freshness with a soft touch of Comfort Blue Skies
  • Our fabric conditioner protects clothes against unwanted odours with Comfort’s long-lasting odour protection formula
  • Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner softens fabric fibres to leave clothes feeling soft and gentle next to your skin after washing
  • When used regularly, our fabric softener promotes fast drying clothes and makes your clothes easier to iron
  • Add Comfort Blue Skies to your wash alongside your favourite laundry washing liquid
  • Pack size: 4L

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Cationic surfactants. <5% Perfume, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Eugenol, Citronellol, Benzisothiazolinone

Storage

Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Store between 5°C and 25°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour a 35ml dose of Comfort Fabric Conditioner straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favorite laundry detergent. Do not pour directly on to fabrics.Store between 5ºC and 25ºC. You don't need to dilute. Choose the correct wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle.

Warnings

  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
  • Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water
  Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

4 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water

always use comfort

5 stars

I always use comfort conditioner

Classic Fragrance, Great Value

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Smells gorgeous huge bottle last ages!! I will definetly purchase again as it leaves clothes smelling lovely!! Leaves fabrics soft and comfortable. Also safe for use on baby clothes. Very good value!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant smells beautiful

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Smells absolutey lovely will defentely continue to purchase this! Clothes feel so soft and smell so nice and not much is needed to use, and gentle on my children’s skin who suffers with skin allergies [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Has to be a family favourite great smell that lasts for days, a small amount goes along way so a bottle lasts for weeks great price as well can’t recommend enough definitely our new go to conditioner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Amazing!!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

If you like you’re washing to small FRESH and CLEAN the Comfort Blue conditioner is the one!! The scent is AMAZING! It’s my new fav and I don’t think I’ll ever swap to a different one! The 4l size lasts ages and my washing smells amazing for ages too!! Would definitely recommend to anyone who loves the small of clean and fresh! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells amazing

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I love comfort products and when I saw this big 114 washes conditioner I got it right away. I have a large family so bigger value products are great for us the scent is amazing and it lasts for ages I will buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I added this softner in replace of my current which i have used for a very long time, the washing was lovely and soft with a very fresh scent. I would purchase this again, it is great value for money also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It works!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Reliable product, it works as expected and leaves clothes soft and delicately fragranced. Large size so lasts for ages too! What's not to like? I will definitely buy this product again (and again!) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft and fresh

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

This comfort fabric conditioner is a great product - it is a nice pouring consistency and the fragrance is very mild and pleasant. my clothes were left feeling soft and with a fresh scent that lasted! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing smell

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I love this I always use fabric softener to make my clothes softer and smell nice. This is amazing and the smell lasts for a long time after the clothes have been washed. I always buy supermarkets ones but this will definitely be on my shopping list from now. It smells so nice even when you are wearing clothes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

