Tesco Ee Pigs In Blanket 540G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1202kJ / 289kcal
Product Description
- Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon.
- 36 Pigs in Blankets, made using succulent sausages, which are hand rolled in a delicious smoked streaky bacon. For best results serve hot.
- Pack size: 540g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Pork Sausage (75%), Cooked Smoked Bacon (25%).
Pork Sausage contains: Pork, Rusk (contains Wheat Flour), Water, Pork Fat, Wheat Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Mace, Spice Extracts (Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Cayenne Extract, Ginger), Nutmeg, Sage Extract. Filled into U.K. and non U.K. beef collagen casings.
Cooked Smoked Bacon contains: Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Wheat Flour contains Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 8 - 10 mins
For best results oven heat. Remove all packaging. Place the pigs in blankets on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
36 Servings
Recycling info
Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
540g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each pig in blanket (15g) contains
|Energy
|1202kJ / 289kcal
|159kJ / 38kcal
|Fat
|19.3g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|18.5g
|2.4g
|Salt
|2.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
