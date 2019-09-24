By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ee Pigs In Blanket 540G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Ee Pigs In Blanket 540G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£1.86/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Each pig in blanket contains
  • Energy159kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1202kJ / 289kcal

Product Description

  • Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon.
  • 36 Pigs in Blankets, made using succulent sausages, which are hand rolled in a delicious smoked streaky bacon. For best results serve hot.
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Pork Sausage (75%), Cooked Smoked Bacon (25%).

Pork Sausage contains: Pork, Rusk (contains Wheat Flour), Water, Pork Fat, Wheat Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Mace, Spice Extracts (Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Cayenne Extract, Ginger), Nutmeg, Sage Extract. Filled into U.K. and non U.K. beef collagen casings.

Cooked Smoked Bacon contains: Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Wheat Flour contains Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 8 - 10 mins
For best results oven heat. Remove all packaging. Place the pigs in blankets on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

36 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

540g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach pig in blanket (15g) contains
Energy1202kJ / 289kcal159kJ / 38kcal
Fat19.3g2.6g
Saturates7.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate9.5g1.3g
Sugars1.9g0.3g
Fibre1.4g0.2g
Protein18.5g2.4g
Salt2.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Classic Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Tesco Easy Entertaining 36 Cheesecake Bites 1.15Kg

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£1.05/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining Chicken Bite Selection 900G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£1.12/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here