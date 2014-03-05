Collagen+ Beauty Milk 200Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Collagen+ Beauty Milk Strawberry Flavour
- Visit theproteindrinksco.com to view our range of nutritious drinks.
- Beauty from the inside out
- Collagen + Beauty Milk is enriched with essential vitamins, potent antioxidants and hunger fighting protein! Enjoy at breakfast or in between meals as a versatile, healthy snack. Consume daily for visible results.
- Only 112 calories
- Nutritious beauty milkshake
- Collagen & vitamin C
- Great source of protein
- Natural green tea extract
- Vitamin B complex
- Pack size: 200ML
- Collagen & vitamin C
- Great source of protein
- Vitamin B complex
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Hydrolysed Collagen, Vitamins: Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin E Acetate, Vitamin B12, Nicotinamide, Pyridoxine, Vitamin D3, Maltodextrin, Green Tea Extract, Colour: Beta Carotene, Carmine, Flavour, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Dextrose, Sweetener: Sucralose, Acidity Regulator: Disodium Phosphate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Best taken chilled.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Lacka Foods Limited,
- Park House,
- Mere Park,
- Dedmere Road,
- Marlow,
Return to
- Customer Services
- Lacka Foods Limited,
- Park House,
- Mere Park,
- Dedmere Road,
- Marlow,
- Buckinghamshire,
- SL7 1FJ.
- Telephone 01628 488966
- Email - info@lackafoods.com
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per bottle
|RI*
|kJ/kcal
|236/56
|472/112
|Fat (g)
|1.5
|2.9
|of which saturates (g)
|0.9
|1.9
|Carbohydrate (g)
|4.9
|9.8
|of which sugar (g)
|4.9
|9.8
|Protein (g)
|5.9
|11.9
|Salt (g)
|0.3
|0.6
|Vitamin C (mg)
|40
|80
|100%
|Vitamin E (mg)
|6
|12
|100%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|1.25
|2.5
|100%
|Vitamin B3 (mg)
|8
|16
|100%
|Vitamin B6 (mg)
|0.7
|1.4
|100%
|Vitamin D3 (µg)
|2.5
|5
|100%
|Hydrolysed Collagen (mg)
|2500
|5000
|Green Tea extract (mg)
|25
|50
|Other ingredients
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020