By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Collagen+ Beauty Milk 200Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Collagen+ Beauty Milk 200Ml
£ 2.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Collagen+ Beauty Milk Strawberry Flavour
  • Visit theproteindrinksco.com to view our range of nutritious drinks.
  • Beauty from the inside out
  • Collagen + Beauty Milk is enriched with essential vitamins, potent antioxidants and hunger fighting protein! Enjoy at breakfast or in between meals as a versatile, healthy snack. Consume daily for visible results.
  • Only 112 calories
  • Nutritious beauty milkshake
  • Collagen & vitamin C
  • Great source of protein
  • Natural green tea extract
  • Vitamin B complex
  • Pack size: 200ML
  • Collagen & vitamin C
  • Great source of protein
  • Vitamin B complex

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Hydrolysed Collagen, Vitamins: Ascorbic Acid, Vitamin E Acetate, Vitamin B12, Nicotinamide, Pyridoxine, Vitamin D3, Maltodextrin, Green Tea Extract, Colour: Beta Carotene, Carmine, Flavour, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Dextrose, Sweetener: Sucralose, Acidity Regulator: Disodium Phosphate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Best taken chilled.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Lacka Foods Limited,
  • Park House,
  • Mere Park,
  • Dedmere Road,
  • Marlow,

Return to

  • Customer Services
  • Lacka Foods Limited,
  • Park House,
  • Mere Park,
  • Dedmere Road,
  • Marlow,
  • Buckinghamshire,
  • SL7 1FJ.
  • Telephone 01628 488966
  • Email - info@lackafoods.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer bottleRI*
kJ/kcal236/56472/112
Fat (g)1.52.9
of which saturates (g)0.91.9
Carbohydrate (g)4.99.8
of which sugar (g)4.99.8
Protein (g)5.911.9
Salt (g)0.30.6
Vitamin C (mg)4080100%
Vitamin E (mg)612100%
Vitamin B12 (µg)1.252.5100%
Vitamin B3 (mg)816100%
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.71.4100%
Vitamin D3 (µg)2.55100%
Hydrolysed Collagen (mg)25005000
Green Tea extract (mg)2550
Other ingredients---
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Perfectil 30S

£ 6.25
£0.21/each

Offer

Tesco High Strength Vitamin D 90S

£ 3.50
£0.04/each

Offer

Tesco Pepper Stir Fry Mix 320G

£ 1.25
£0.39/100g

Offer

Muller Corner Creamy Toffee Hoops Yogurt 130G

£ 0.70
£0.54/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here