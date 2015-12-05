Carry On Complete Dvd 16 Disc

Fabulous
I bought this as a present for my husband and I'm so glad I did. The whole family enjoy watching the films and it has given us many hours of enjoyment.
carry on films
Excellent excellent excellent highly recommend, slot of films I'd missed on the tv
Great product at a great price
I am very pleased with the product at a great price
happy hubby
brought for him as a treat as he had all on video and now can not watch them as video player broke, and he loves these films, so now he can still watch and I have a happy hubby again. would recommend for any carry on fan.
Hours of old fashioned fun
Bought as a gift - this was well received and comments so far are that it will keep the family entertained for hours. Tesco' s price was e trembly competitive , so excellent value for money.
Complete Classic set
Great to find this available mid year and not just at Christmas time when most classic film box sets appear. Perfect gift for my 'Carry On' enthusiast's 60th birthday. Wasn't available in other leading supermarkets and was at a price that even beat online retailers. Used the click and collect service so the purchase was very easy and convenient.
average
poor picture quality like a bad pirate copy would not recommend these DVD to anyone
Great value
Bought as a present so can't comment on the product itself but was as cheap as anywhere else on the web.
What a way to Carry On!
Ever since I saw my first Carry On film all those years ago, I have always had a soft spot for the Carry On series of films. The actors were superb and made the series what I is. Sadly most of these characters have now passed away. This series is now a historic reminder of what made each film so good! A great addition to my DVD collection.
Bought as a present
After checking Tesco was as cheap as anywhere for this product . Free delivery made it even more attractive.