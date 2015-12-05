By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carry On Complete Dvd 16 Disc

5(14)Write a review
Carry On Complete Dvd 16 Disc
£ 30.00
£30.00/each
  • Collection of 30 films from the British comedy series. The titles are: 'Carry On Sergeant' (1958), 'Carry On Nurse' (1959), 'Carry On Teacher' (1959), 'Carry On Constable' (1960), 'Carry On Regardless' (1961), 'Carry On Cruising' (1962), 'Carry On Cabby' (1963), 'Carry On Jack' (1963), 'Carry On Spying' (1964), 'Carry On Cleo' (1964), 'Carry On Cowboy' (1965), 'Carry On Screaming!' (1966), 'Carry On Don't Lose Your Head' (1966), 'Carry On Follow That Camel' (1967), 'Carry On Doctor' (1967), 'Carry On Up the Khyber' (1968), 'Carry On Camping' (1969), 'Carry On Again Doctor' (1969), 'Carry On Up the Jungle' (1970), 'Carry On Loving' (1970), 'Carry On Henry' (1971), 'Carry On at Your Convenience' (1971), 'Carry On Matron' (1972), 'Carry On Abroad' (1972), 'Carry On Girls' (1973), 'Carry On Dick' (1974), 'Carry On Behind' (1975), 'Carry On England' (1976), 'That's Carry On!' (1977) and 'Carry On Emmanuelle' (1978).

Fabulous

5 stars

I bought this as a present for my husband and I'm so glad I did. The whole family enjoy watching the films and it has given us many hours of enjoyment.

carry on films

4 stars

Excellent excellent excellent highly recommend, slot of films I'd missed on the tv

Great product at a great price

5 stars

I am very pleased with the product at a great price

happy hubby

5 stars

brought for him as a treat as he had all on video and now can not watch them as video player broke, and he loves these films, so now he can still watch and I have a happy hubby again. would recommend for any carry on fan.

Hours of old fashioned fun

5 stars

Bought as a gift - this was well received and comments so far are that it will keep the family entertained for hours. Tesco' s price was e trembly competitive , so excellent value for money.

Complete Classic set

5 stars

Great to find this available mid year and not just at Christmas time when most classic film box sets appear. Perfect gift for my 'Carry On' enthusiast's 60th birthday. Wasn't available in other leading supermarkets and was at a price that even beat online retailers. Used the click and collect service so the purchase was very easy and convenient.

average

4 stars

poor picture quality like a bad pirate copy would not recommend these DVD to anyone

Great value

5 stars

Bought as a present so can't comment on the product itself but was as cheap as anywhere else on the web.

What a way to Carry On!

5 stars

Ever since I saw my first Carry On film all those years ago, I have always had a soft spot for the Carry On series of films. The actors were superb and made the series what I is. Sadly most of these characters have now passed away. This series is now a historic reminder of what made each film so good! A great addition to my DVD collection.

Bought as a present

5 stars

After checking Tesco was as cheap as anywhere for this product . Free delivery made it even more attractive.

