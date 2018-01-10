Tortoise Iphone 6/6S Leather Folio Black

Great for the price
Bought as a Christmas stocking filler & really pleased with the quality. it's a great buy for he price - would really recommend
Reasonable product
The case is fine for my 6s but I've totally failed to discover how the ``built in stand `` works !
Quality case. Great value
Top quality case. Solid build. Didn't want to waste my time with a cheap case off a well known auction site. For 12 quid you're getting a nice case. Fits perfectly. Nice and snug. Full access to all ports/buttons. Only gripe is the stand feature could be better. Keeps falling down but not a major issue for me.
Strong good quality
This is good quality and very strongly made, seems to fit my phone very well, cannot get the stand' to work but that may be just me.
Great quality product
Great value case. Does everything it says. Particularly impressed with the way the cover folds securely to access the phone
nice case
I have bought a phone case from tortoise before and it lasted me a whole year until I upgraded to the iPhone 6. As I was so happy with my last purchase a bought another to fit my new phone. It arrived within two working days and does look nice and protects my phone all around, but the only thing is the leather is slightly slippery on this one so it's less satisfying to hold than my last one...perhaps it will age well?! But overall I'm happy with my purchase.
Good Case
This is a good all round case, looks to be hardwearing leather and the clip keeps the frint secure. Inside pocket is a handy feature. One thing to note is that it is quite a shiny black leather but as long as you're expecting that then it's all good!
slippy
I didn't realise from the picture that, although it is leather, it is smooth and shiny which makes it easy to drop. I expected a leather texture the same as the other Tortoise cases I bought. Also the case when closed doesn't quite cover the front of the phone.
Great product
I bought this as a surprise present for my mum and it arrived earlier than expected. Fantastic product and my mum loves it .-)