Tesco Lamb Chops 150G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: To enjoy your chops at their best, remove from fridge and all packaging 10 minutes before cooking. For best results we recommend pan frying.

Caution

Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Tip

Add fresh sage or a sprig of rosemary to the frying pan for the last 2 minutes of cooking, basting occasionally, for an aromatic flavour.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.



Grill

Instructions: Season the chops on both sides. Pre-heat grill, then place the chops onto the grill pan and cook under a med-high heat for 3-4 minutes each side (medium), or 5-6 minutes each side (well done). Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Lightly oil and season chops on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the chops to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 1-2 minutes each side (medium), or 4-5 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

