Tesco Lamb Chops 150G

- Energy1521kJ 366kcal18%
- Fat28.4g41%
- Saturates14.4g72%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1014kJ / 244kcal
Product Description
- Lamb chops.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- From Trusted British Farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
- Prepared with the bone in for a richer, fuller flavour
- From trusted farms
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To enjoy your chops at their best, remove from fridge and all packaging 10 minutes before cooking. For best results we recommend pan frying.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Tip
Add fresh sage or a sprig of rosemary to the frying pan for the last 2 minutes of cooking, basting occasionally, for an aromatic flavour.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Grill
Instructions: Season the chops on both sides. Pre-heat grill, then place the chops onto the grill pan and cook under a med-high heat for 3-4 minutes each side (medium), or 5-6 minutes each side (well done). Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Lightly oil and season chops on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the chops to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 1-2 minutes each side (medium), or 4-5 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. or New Zealand, Origin the U.K. or New Zealand
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 typical chops (150g)
|Energy
|1014kJ / 244kcal
|1521kJ / 366kcal
|Fat
|18.9g
|28.4g
|Saturates
|9.6g
|14.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.5g
|27.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
