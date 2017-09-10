Fred&Flo Moses Cellular Blanket Blue

Lovely blanket
Lovely blanket. Very reasonable priced. Just what is needed for a newborn.
Perfect blanket
Brought a few weeks ago great quality affordable price
Lovely snuggly blanket
Washed well and provides good warmth. Material doesn't fray and hasn't bobbled as yet.
Soft and lovely shade
I bought both blue and pink for twins. Still waiting to use them. Really like the look of them.
Very good service
I've ordered few items from Tesco, for them very quick, very good quality.
Lovely blanket!
Such a brilliant blanket, even more so for the price! Have seen similar quality in brand shops for 10x price! Lovely :)
Great price!
Lovely pale blue colour, perfect for a baby boy. Good size too for the money, can't believe how cheap it was! My little one seems to be cosy with it on him.
Excellent Moses Basket Cellular Blanket
I bought two of these for my Grandson who is due any day now. They have washed really well and are so soft. Ordered them online and collected the next day from my local Tesco. Excellent value for money!
Just what I was looking for
Exactly what I expected, soft and a lovely colour, very happy :)
Soft blanket!
Out of all the blankets I have bought for my baby this was by far the softest