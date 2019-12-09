By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

My Fairy Garden Fairy Garden

4.5(123)Write a review
My Fairy Garden Fairy Garden
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Contains everything you need to build an enchanted garden
  • Includes real grass to grow and care for
  • Complete with 12-page activity guide
  • - Grow a magical garden where Fairy Belle and her mouse friend will love to live! Follow the activity guide to learn how to create a beautiful living garden with the grass seeds provided.
  • - Includes a pretty cottage with removable roof, an oyster shell water feature, washing line, coloured gravel and a little bottle of fairy dust. Just add soil and your imagination!
  • - Retail box size: 300 x 70 x 275mm
  • - Size of completed Fairy Garden: 264 x 264 x 120mm
  • - Suitable for ages 4 years and above
  • Grow a magical fairy garden with the Fairy Garden playset. Fairy Belle lives in the pretty fairy cottage with a glittery roof that is removable for easy play.
  • Follow the activity guide to learn how to create a beautiful living fairy garden with the grass seeds provided. With the Fairy Garden Grow & Play playset you can make Fairy Belle and her mouse friend feel at home; just add soil, imagination and a little sprinkling of the fairy dust!

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under the age of 3 years

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under the age of 3 years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

123 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Fairy fans!!

4 stars

Bought this for my friends daughters 8th birthday who loved it..Great hit!!could possibly do with a small bag of soil included though.

Great gift

5 stars

Christmas present for my 8year old. She was so excited to see the unicorn and I was very pleased with how quick the grass has grown - a very happy little girl

Lovely present

4 stars

Brought this for a little girl age 4 for a Christmas present

Great item for young children

5 stars

Lovely fun interactive toy for kids to get involved with. However massively disappointed that box turned up crushed as this was a present!

Beautiful fpr a gift.

5 stars

I bought this for a 6 year old girls Birthday and ashe loved it! It looks lovely. The grass grew really quick.

Brilliant and fun

5 stars

I bought this for my little girl for Christmas and she absolutely loves it. You get a long of nifty little things and you can use it over again!

Great imagination

4 stars

I bought this for my daughter and love the features and the room for imagination it creates.

Pretty Garden for little girls

5 stars

I thought this was a great idea and lovely little pieces to make a fairy garden.

Lovely

4 stars

I brought this as a Xmas gift for a friend to give to my daughter.... Both thought it looked lovely and I'm sure my little girl will love it

My 10 yr old daughter loved it.

5 stars

My 10 yr old loves it. Waters it every day. Just need to have your own compost to add.

1-10 of 123 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Craz Slime Make Your Own Slime

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

Ryans World Mini Mystery Egg

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Offer

Disney Frozen 2 - Magic Crystal Set

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

Fingerlings Untamed Dinos

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here