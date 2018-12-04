By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pear Cider 4X440ml

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Pear Cider 4X440ml
£ 2.20
£1.25/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy983kJ 234kcal
    12%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars20.2g
    22%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 223kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Pear Cider
  • Tesco Pear Cider 4x440ml
  • Pack size: 1760ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pear Juice from Concentrate, Glucose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Country

United Kingdom

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

440ml e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy223kJ / 53kcal983kJ / 234kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

A Refreshingly great value cider.

4 stars

This is a very nice cider for it's price, nice crisp pear flavor comes through, Very nice and refreshing

Usually bought next

Tesco Apple Cider 4X440ml Can

£ 2.20
£1.25/litre

Tesco Zesty White Wine 75Cl

£ 3.65
£3.65/75cl

Carling Lager 18X440ml

£ 10.00
£1.27/litre

Crofters Apple Cider 2 Litre Pet

£ 2.05
£1.03/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here