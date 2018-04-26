By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Braun Mq100 Hand Blender

4.5(114)Write a review
Braun Mq100 Hand Blender
£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Product Description

  • Braun MQ100 hand blender in white
  • 450W motor with 1 speed
  • 0.6L beaker included
  • - Dishwasher safe - Easy & time-saving - can be disassembled in a few quick steps before putting the removable parts into the dishwasher.
  • - 450W motor - Powerful silent and compact motor - guaranteed reliability. Performance for fastest and finest food processing results.
  • - PowerBell Technology - Unique hand blending technology proven to produce finer more even results.
  • Enjoy perfect results with no mess. Braun's world's first PowerBell blending shaft has been designed with Splash Control technology, an innovative range of features that prevents splashing and delivers smoother blending results - to keep you and your kitchen spotless. Including one Touch Speed single button for one touch speed control for single handed use. It is extremely compact and includes a 600 ml BPA beaker.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

114 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good little machine

4 stars

Does the job. Slightly shorter than my old blender

Works well and easy to clean

5 stars

Been using this for a couple of weeks now. It's easy to use, and does a really good job of chopping and blending. Being able to take the bottom half off to clean it properly is a big improvement over the one it replaced.

Small but powerful

5 stars

So easy to use and a great blender to own. Love it . Can’t stop making soup .

Does the job

4 stars

I bought this to replace a similar Braun product which had lasted well. Please be aware that you have to keep pressing the button for it to work...it doesn't turn on and off like my last one. This is mostly fine unless you want to use it for longer than a few seconds at a time and you have dodgy thumbs! Otherwise fine for our purposes...soup, milkshakes and smoothies.

Very good

5 stars

I bought this to puree food for my daughter and it works very well. Also it's dishwasher safe.

Simple easy to use hand blender

4 stars

I have always used a hand blender, and bought this to replace an old broken one.

Great brand and product

5 stars

Bought this a s a gift and the person I bought it for absolutely loves it!

Meets expectations

5 stars

Very handy when you don't want to get the mixer out. Powereful enough for most applications

Value for money

4 stars

Powerful value-for-money stick blender - makes easy work of making purées. Just one drawback - the container provided does not have a lid, which would have been useful if you need to keep any pureed food in the fridge.

Great Little Whizzer!

5 stars

I have had one of these for many years. Bought this one for a friend. I can't fault it. Reliable, always rises to the challenge. Love it.

1-10 of 114 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Kenwood Silver Hand Mixer

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Go Cook Roasting Pan 35 X 25Cm

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Black & Decker Handheld Dustbuster 3.6V

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Tesco Currants 500G

£ 1.80
£3.60/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here