Braun Mq100 Hand Blender

Good little machine
Does the job. Slightly shorter than my old blender
Works well and easy to clean
Been using this for a couple of weeks now. It's easy to use, and does a really good job of chopping and blending. Being able to take the bottom half off to clean it properly is a big improvement over the one it replaced.
Small but powerful
So easy to use and a great blender to own. Love it . Can’t stop making soup .
Does the job
I bought this to replace a similar Braun product which had lasted well. Please be aware that you have to keep pressing the button for it to work...it doesn't turn on and off like my last one. This is mostly fine unless you want to use it for longer than a few seconds at a time and you have dodgy thumbs! Otherwise fine for our purposes...soup, milkshakes and smoothies.
Very good
I bought this to puree food for my daughter and it works very well. Also it's dishwasher safe.
Simple easy to use hand blender
I have always used a hand blender, and bought this to replace an old broken one.
Great brand and product
Bought this a s a gift and the person I bought it for absolutely loves it!
Meets expectations
Very handy when you don't want to get the mixer out. Powereful enough for most applications
Value for money
Powerful value-for-money stick blender - makes easy work of making purées. Just one drawback - the container provided does not have a lid, which would have been useful if you need to keep any pureed food in the fridge.
Great Little Whizzer!
I have had one of these for many years. Bought this one for a friend. I can't fault it. Reliable, always rises to the challenge. Love it.