Smirnoff & Cola 250Ml

Smirnoff & Cola 250Ml
£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Smirnoff® No 21 Premium Vodka Mixed with Cola (with Caffeine)
  • Triple distilled
  • Premium no. 21 vodka
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Smirnoff Vodka & Cola

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base

Produce of

Produced and canned in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled in a tall glass over ice with a wedge of lime

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • The Smirnoff Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,

Return to

  • The Smirnoff Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,
  • UK.
  • UK Careline - 0845 601 4558
  • ROI Careline - 1850 250000

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Using Product Information

