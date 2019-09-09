Smirnoff & Cola 250Ml
Product Description
- Smirnoff® No 21 Premium Vodka Mixed with Cola (with Caffeine)
- Triple distilled
- Premium no. 21 vodka
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Tasting Notes
- Smirnoff Vodka & Cola
Alcohol Units
1.3
ABV
5% vol
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base
Produce of
Produced and canned in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled in a tall glass over ice with a wedge of lime
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- The Smirnoff Co.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ,
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml ℮
