Freeman Pomegranate Peel Off Mask Sachet 15Ml

- Pomegranate Revitalizing Peel-Off Gel Mask
- This Pomegranate-infused mask gently purges dirt and excess oils from skin for a cleaner, revialized complexion. An 8-antioxidant blend of Pomegranate, Acai, Goji, Mango, Mangosteen, Cranberry, Noni and Blueberry guard against free radicals and environmental stress.
- All skin types
- Instantly purifies + refines pores for youthful skin
- Easy-to-peel mask
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 15ML
Water/Aqua/Eau, Polyvinyl Alcohol, SD Alcohol 40-B/Alcohol Denat, PEG-8, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Punica Granatum Extract, Garcinia Mangostana Peel Extract, Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Extract, Lycium Barbarum Fruit Extract, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Fruit Extract, Vaccinium Angustifolium (Blueberry) Fruit Extract, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Fruit Extract, Morinda Citrifolia Fruit Extract, Phenoexyethanol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium PCA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Allantoin, Polysorbate 20, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Fragrance (Parfum), Butylphenyl Methyl Propional, Amyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 33 (CI 17200)
Made in U.S.A.
- Directions: Apply an even layer to clean, dry face, avoiding eye area, eye brows, hair line, and lips. Leave on 10-15 minutes or until dry. Gently peel off mask from outer edges. Rinse with warm water. Use twice a week or as often as needed.
- Manufactured for:
- Freeman Beauty Labs/pH Beauty Labs, Inc.,
- PO Box 10417,
- Beverly Hills,
- CA 90213.
- freemanbeauty.com
15ml
