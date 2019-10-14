By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extra Strong Diy Sacks 10 Pack

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Extra Strong Diy Sacks 10 Pack
£ 3.20
£0.32/each

Product Description

  • 10 extra-strong DIY sacks flat top
  • Tesco DIY sacks 10 Pack (48L) 10 Heavy duty flat top DIY sacks. Rim: 112cm approx. Length 66cm approx. 48 litres approx. *max weight for bin liner is 40kg Made from 100% recycled plastic Warning Keep this product away from Babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommended for food use. Do not put hot ash in these sacks. Glass and sharp objects must be wrapped securely before placing in the sack.
  • Even holds rubble. Job done Made from 100% recycled plastic
  WARNING Keep this product away from Babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. This product is not recommended for food use. Do not put hot ash in these sacks. Glass and sharp objects must be wrapped securely before placing in the sack. 10 Heavy duty flat top DIY sacks. Rim: 112cm approx. Length 66cm approx. 48 litres approx. *max weight for bin liner is 40kg ENVIRONMENTAL INFORMATION Made from 100% recycled plastic

Information

Produce of

Made in France

Recycling info

Wrap. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Was good quality bean bag or recommend it start ag

4 stars

Was good quality bean bag or recommend it start again

