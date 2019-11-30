Tesco Finest Pork Seasoned Belly Joint 700G

Nice and tender, but when unpacked I saw it hadn't
Nice and tender, but when unpacked I saw it hadn't been scored - hence the dropped star. Check before you buy!
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (99%), Black Pepper, Demerara Sugar, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: 230°C / Fan 210°C / Gas 8 Remove pork from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Calculate the cooking time at 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Place in a roasting tin, rind side down with 1 tablespoon of oil, in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Reduce temperature to 150°C / Fan 130°C / Gas 2, turn joint and continue cooking. For the final 30 minutes cooking time, increase the temperature to 230°C / Fan 210°C / Gas 8. Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes before carving. For best results carve across the width of the joint into slices.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Made using pork from the U.K.
4 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (150g**)
|Energy
|1492kJ / 360kcal
|2238kJ / 540kcal
|Fat
|29.5g
|44.2g
|Saturates
|10.9g
|16.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|22.2g
|33.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When Cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 600g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
