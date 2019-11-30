By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pork Seasoned Belly Joint 700G

£ 4.20
£6.00/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy2238kJ 540kcal
    27%
  • Fat44.2g
    63%
  • Saturates16.4g
    82%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1492kJ / 360kcal

Product Description

  • Outdoor bred boneless pork belly with black pepper.
  • British pork belly joint with a diamond scored rind and seasoned with black pepper for beautifully crisp crackling For beautifully crisp pork belly, roast and serve with buttered cabbage, garlic & rosemary hasselback potatoes and Bramley apple & cider sauce. Perfect for customising to your own recipe. Try brushing with honey, cumin and chilli for the last 20 minutes of cooking.
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (99%), Black Pepper, Demerara Sugar, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 230°C / Fan 210°C / Gas 8 Remove pork from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Calculate the cooking time at 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Place in a roasting tin, rind side down with 1 tablespoon of oil, in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Reduce temperature to 150°C / Fan 130°C / Gas 2, turn joint and continue cooking. For the final 30 minutes cooking time, increase the temperature to 230°C / Fan 210°C / Gas 8. Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes before carving. For best results carve across the width of the joint into slices.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (150g**)
Energy1492kJ / 360kcal2238kJ / 540kcal
Fat29.5g44.2g
Saturates10.9g16.4g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.5g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre1.0g1.5g
Protein22.2g33.3g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When Cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 600g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Nice and tender, but when unpacked I saw it hadn't

4 stars

Nice and tender, but when unpacked I saw it hadn't been scored - hence the dropped star. Check before you buy!

