Abra Ca Debora 6 Plain Pancakes 375G

£ 2.00
£0.53/100g

Product Description

  • 6 Original Dutch Pancakes
  • More ideas at Abra-ca-Debora.co.uk
  • Win!
  • Visit Abra-ca-Debora.co.uk and enter our competitions. There are magical prizes to be won!
  • While you're online, why not have a look at Debora's super-simple recipes and let us know about any ideas you have?
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • The supper conjure-upper
  • Just add anything! sweet or savoury
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour, Egg, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Coconut), Skimmed Milk Powder, Buckwheat Flour, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten, Milk, Wheat and Egg

Storage

Keep refrigerated, max 7°C. Once open, eat within 2 days and store in airtight container. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and defrost thoroughly before heating. Once defrosted, eat within 24 hours and do not refreeze.Best before date, see pack front.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. Make sure pancake is piping hot before eating!

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove packaging. Place pancake on ovenproof dish. Cover with foil and heat in centre of preheated oven at 200°C for 6-8 minutes or until warmed through.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry: Remove packaging. Place pancake in a non-stick pan and warm on a medium heat for 60 seconds on both sides. Don't forget to flip and catch!

Preparation and Usage

  • How's this for a flippin' quick supper?
  • Just fill with pesto and mozzarella, pop in the microwave and... Abra-ca-Debora!
  • A pan-tastic supper in no time.
  • Always remember, magic is what you make it.
  • Debora's veggie delight
  • Sizzle some aubergine, courgette and onion in a pan, then pile on a hot pancake and top with feta cheese. A meat-free treat!
  • Great Britain
  • Fill a pancake with sausage, bacon and scrambled eggs. Breakfast of champions.
  • Have you ever wondered how I keep so slim? I'll let you in on my secret: skipping. Best sport in the world.
  • Hot prawncake
  • Throw on some prawns and sweet chilli sauce for a lovely Thai-style pancake. Who needs takeaways?
  • Have you met Razzmatazz?
  • He's a fine figure of a cat.
  • Edam up!
  • For a lovely, gooey, cheesy supper, pile on some ham and edam before heating.
  • Pizza pancake
  • Go a little Italy - make your pancake a pizza. Pour on passata, mushrooms and herbs. Buon appetito!
  • The proof of the pancake is in the eating.

Name and address

  • Magically made for:
  • Abra-ca-Debora,
  • PO Box 1001,
  • 3360BA Sliedrecht,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • www.Abra-ca-Debora.co.uk

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 925/225kcal
Fat 10.7g
(of which saturates 2.9g)
Carbohydrates24.6g
(of which sugars 4.9g)
Dietary fibre0.4g
Protein 6.3g
Salt 0.50g

Make unsweetened pancakes available all year long!

5 stars

It's about time that Tesco made plain dutch-style pancakes available again (I remember when you could buy a choice of pancakes at Tesco, but that seems like a very long time ago now). Sweet pancakes are all well and good but some of us enjoy pancakes with a variety of toppings such as cheese or more savoury foods, and these pancakes are excellent. And we don't only enjoy pancakes around Pancake Day, some of us would like the opportunity to buy them all year round! Many people who enjoy plain pancakes simply don't have the time to prepare them from scratch in this day and age, so why not try promoting this product in-store, Tesco? If You Promote It, They Will Come.

