Abra Ca Debora 6 Plain Pancakes 375G

Make unsweetened pancakes available all year long!
It's about time that Tesco made plain dutch-style pancakes available again (I remember when you could buy a choice of pancakes at Tesco, but that seems like a very long time ago now). Sweet pancakes are all well and good but some of us enjoy pancakes with a variety of toppings such as cheese or more savoury foods, and these pancakes are excellent. And we don't only enjoy pancakes around Pancake Day, some of us would like the opportunity to buy them all year round! Many people who enjoy plain pancakes simply don't have the time to prepare them from scratch in this day and age, so why not try promoting this product in-store, Tesco? If You Promote It, They Will Come.