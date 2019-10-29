By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cornish Brie 160G

1(4)Write a review
Tesco Cornish Brie 160G
£ 1.50
£9.38/kg
30g contains
  • Energy344kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1147kJ / 276kcal

Product Description

  • Soft Full Fat Mould Ripened Cheese
  • Rich & creamy
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Soft full fat mould ripened cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1147kJ / 276kcal344kJ / 83kcal
Fat20.5g6.2g
Saturates13.1g3.9g
Carbohydrate2.7g0.8g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein19.8g5.9g
Salt1.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Bland, tasteless, firm. Not Like Brie atall!

1 stars

This was the worst Brie I’ve ever had! I like quite mild Brie however, this was sort of more like a port salut. It had no taste! It was more firm then creamy and was quite salty but ha zero ripe flavour to it. I am absolutely addicted to Brie but o didn’t even want to finish it. 😩

Not creamy. Not very ripe or tasty.

1 stars

Not creamy. Not very ripe or tasty.

Cornish brie is not for me.

1 stars

It's an OK cheese. But it is certainly not a brie. Get French, save yourself the heartbreak.

No taste at all. I wouldn’t buy it again.

1 stars

No taste at all. I wouldn’t buy it again.

Usually bought next

Tesco British Blue Stilton Cheese 220 G

£ 1.70
£7.73/kg

Tesco Wensleydale Cranberry Cheese 200 G

£ 1.75
£8.75/kg

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

Boursin Garlic & Herb Soft Cheese 150 G

£ 2.00
£13.34/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here