Tesco Cornish Brie 160G

Bland, tasteless, firm. Not Like Brie atall!
This was the worst Brie I’ve ever had! I like quite mild Brie however, this was sort of more like a port salut. It had no taste! It was more firm then creamy and was quite salty but ha zero ripe flavour to it. I am absolutely addicted to Brie but o didn’t even want to finish it. 😩
Not creamy. Not very ripe or tasty.
Cornish brie is not for me.
It's an OK cheese. But it is certainly not a brie. Get French, save yourself the heartbreak.
No taste at all. I wouldn’t buy it again.
